The iPhone 16 Pro Max is one of the harder smartphones I've had to review in recent years, because most of what the Apple marketing focused on this year — Apple Intelligence — is not quite ready. Consumers who pick up the new iPhones in a few days will find that Apple's take on generative artificial intelligence is not actually in the phone yet. Instead, they'll have to wait until October to get a software update which gives them some (but still not all) of the announced AI features; and that's if they don't live in the EU and China, whose strict regulatory government bodies have not yet confirmed if Apple Intelligence will be allowed.

In fact, during this testing period, I was specifically told by Apple to review it using a developer beta of iOS 18.1 (which has Apple Intelligence). Thankfully, Apple's developer betas are more stable than anything of this sort on the Android side, so I did manage to use the iPhone 16 Pro Max as my daily driver for the past seven days without many bugs, but it's still jarring to have to do this.

The good news is that the hardware of the iPhone 16 Pro Max is very good. The photography experience is more personalized and customizable, the iPhone's best-in-class video recording capabilities make another leap thanks to the addition of 4K/120fps recording and some tremendous new microphones, and there's the newest Apple silicon, the A18 Pro, which will likely hold the crown for most powerful mobile phone chip again. So if you've been an iPhone user who has been pretty happy with past iPhones, the iPhone 16 Pro Max will satisfy you — as long as you're jumping from an iPhone 14 series or older.

But I can say same thing for the other side: I don't think this new iPhone does enough to tempt existing Android users this year. If anything, I think the Google Pixel 9 series' strong showing, and Gemini being already available now, do give Android fans more reason than ever to stay put.

Last year's 15 Pro phones improved so much, this year's 16 Pro phones were bound to be a lower key upgrade, and that's exactly what happened.

About this review: Apple provided an iPhone 16 Pro Max for review. The company had no input in the content of this article.

iPhone 16 Pro Max 7.5 / 10 Apple's newest and biggest iPhone gets a slightly larger screen, new A18 Pro chip, a better ultra-wide camera, a new physical button for controlling the camera, and the ability to run Apple Intelligence. But with many Apple Intelligence features not quite ready, the overall experience here is still very similar to last year's iPhone, although it's a bit better in every way. Pros Tremendous video recording capability and a more versatile photography experience

The most powerful silicon in any phone

iOS 18 is a lot more customizable than before Cons Apple Intelligence only available in beta form even at launch, and some features won't be available until December or later; plus, not all regions around world will even get these features

The camera control button is more troublesome to use than just ... tapping the screen

This overall back design is now six years old $1200 at Best Buy $1200 at AT&T

iPhone 16 Pro Max: Pricing and availability

The iPhone 16 Pro Max (along with the other three iPhone 16 models) is on pre-order now and goes on sale September 20. You'll be able to find it virtually everywhere that sells consumer tech products and every major carrier around the world. The iPhone 16 Pro Max starts at $1200 for the 256GB model, while the smaller iPhone 16 Pro starts at $999 for the 128GB model.

Specifications SoC Apple A18 Pro Display 6.9-inch 1320 X 2868 OLED, LPTO, 1-120Hz, 2000 nits RAM Not disclosed Storage 256GB/512GB/1TB Micro SD card support No Rear camera 48MP, f/1.8, 1/1.3-inch main; 48MP f/2.2 ultra-wide; 12MP f/2.8 Prism 5X zoom; LIDAR scanner Front camera 12MP f/1.9 with TrueDepth camera system Battery Not disclosed Charge speed Wired: 25W; Wireless: 15W (Qi2); MagSafe: 25W Ports USB-C Dimensions 163 x 77.6 x 8.3 mm (6.42 x 3.06 x 0.33 in) Weight 227g IP Rating IP68 Colors Black Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium, Desert Titanium Operating System iOS 18 Expand

iPhone 16 Pro Max: Design and hardware

First things first. The iPhone 16 Pro Max and the 16 Pro are exactly the same this year other than screen, frame, and battery size. There's no disparity between zoom lens prowess like there was last year, so even though I tested only the Pro Max model, this review will apply to the standard Pro model too, aside from my comments on battery life.

Design wise, the iPhone 16 Pro Max looks almost identical to last year's model at arm's length, but upon closer examination, you may notice that the new model is slightly taller, because it has a larger 6.9-inch screen. The bezels wrapping around the screen are thinner, so the phones are still almost the same width.

Close

There's one more noticeable physical change: a new button located on the bottom right side of the phone specifically for camera related use, but Apple doesn't call it a button — the official name is "Camera Control."

This button is different from conventional phone buttons in that it can not only be pressed, but it can also register swipes, hence why the design sees the button sitting flush with the rest of the phone's titanium frame.

I will elaborate more later in the performance section, but I will spoil it right now that Camera Control is a bit underutilized at the moment, and I predict within a year or two Apple will open up the button for general use, not just within the camera app (which would require a name change, if so).

Another hardware upgrade you can't easily see are the four new microphones hidden on the back, sides, and front of the phone. Apple claims these are "studio quality" mics, and while I'm not an advanced enough audio engineer to judge that claim, I can say they are the best mics of any phone I've seen, with a noticeably lower noise floor and the ability to record spatial audio. Apple also uses machine learning and AI wizardy to do a very convincing audio mix that allows the user to remove background noise or focus audio from one direction only. I'll talk more about this in the camera section soon.

Powering the phone is the Apple A18 Pro, still built on 3-nanometer architecture, but it's Apple's second generation 3nm which apparently carries even more transistor density. Apple's silicons have a long track record of being very capable and efficient, and that is the case here. Benchmark numbers are class leading, of course, but Apple says the 18 Pro chip is specifically needed to drive some of the on-device Apple Intelligence features and video capabilities. The A18 Pro chip is also capable of running some AAA video game titles like Shadow of the Tomb Raider which was previously exclusive to iPads powered by the M silicon. Needless to say, you won't have to worry about raw power when using the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

GeekBench 6 CPU scores: iPhone 16 Pro Max with A18 Pro (left); iPhone 16 with A18 (middle); and iPhone 15 Pro Max with A17 Pro (right)

2:27 Related Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review: The most feature-packed, do-it-all phone in the world The Galaxy S24 Ultra's new AI features along with (slightly) improved camera system and build make for the most maximal, do-it-all phone

Cameras

The iPhone 16 Pro Max only gains a new 48MP ultra-wide camera this year. The other lenses, from the 48MP main, to the 12MP 5X Prism zoom, to the 12MP selfie camera, remain the same as last year. But the iPhone photography experience feels different, because Apple has embraced the recent trend of "film simulations" (popularized by both the viral Fujifilm cameras and recent batch of flagship Chinese phones which have partnered with the iconic camera brands like Leica, Hasselblad, and Zeiss). Film simulations, if you're not familiar, are specific color-tuning profiles that deliver a more unique look, whether it's black and white photography, or photos with more contrast, resulting in shots that look more organic, more raw, and less digital and overprocessed (a direction that phones from Apple, Samsung and Google had veered too far towards in recent years in my opinion).

Apple calls its film simulations "Photographic Style," and to be fair, this has been around a few years, but there's a greater emphasis placed on them this year; there are more options to choose from, and they're also customizable.

The new iPhone camera hardware has not changed much, but the photography experience is notably different because Apple has embraced the "film simulation" trend

The first time you open the camera app on the newly set up iPhone 16 phones, a guide will pop up asking you to choose the Photographic Style you prefer, along with instructions to adjust the color scale and tone via a color grid. As you move your finger along the grid, you'll see the image adjust highlights, shadows, color temperature, and tone in real-time.

Perhaps a flex of the A18 Pro chip's power is that you can do this after the shot too, meaning that for any photo you take with the new iPhones, you can apply these Photographic Styles after the fact. This is different from applying, say, an Instagram filter, by the way, because the changes affect undertones, and take into account skin rendering and layers within the image. There's a lot of computational photography work at play here. Check out the images below — they're actually the same image, just changed with Photographic Style.

Close

Android phones can do this too, by the way, but I don't think many can apply the changes in real-time, instantaneously, like the iPhone 16 phones can. Being able to add some visually striking contrast or even "dirty up" the shot a bit is much welcomed for me, someone who loves the more organic vibes of images snapped by recent Chinese phones like the Xiaomi 14 Ultra and Vivo X100 Ultra. Those phones have partnered with iconic camera brands like Leica and Zeiss to fine tune color science for a more film-like look. I'm glad the iPhone 16 Pro Max can offer a version of that too. Conversely, shots taken with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Google Pixel 9 Pro have a too-glossy digital sheen.

I really enjoyed shooting with the iPhone 16 Pro Max over the past week and playing with different looks, giving each shot a specific mood. This is a far more versatile and fun camera experience than before.