Samsung and Apple are often the two giants atop the smartphone market, and they sell great Android phones and the best iPhones to match that reputation. With the new iPhone 16 series out, all eyes are turning to the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Can it beat the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra? When we reviewed the Galaxy S24 Ultra earlier this year, we called it the "most feature-packed, do-it-all phone in the world." That's a high bar for the iPhone 16 Pro Max to beat, especially now that it's closer in price to Samsung's top flagship.

Neither phone gets everything right, so let's break down three ways each flagship beats the other. If you're in the market for a new phone, or are simply curious about how your phone compares to the competition, you're in the right place.

6 The Galaxy S24 Ultra has the famous S Pen

This internally-housed stylus is great for jotting down quick notes

There's still just one mainstream flagship phone that includes an inbuilt stylus these days, and that's the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. It's up to you to decide whether that matters, but I know some people swear by the S Pen as a way to draw, jot down notes, and do plenty of other things on their phone. With Galaxy AI, the S Pen might come in handy while using features like Circle to Search or Sketch to Image. There have been some calls for Apple to bring the Pencil to iPhone, but that hasn't happened. If you want a phone with a stylus, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is absolutely your best bet.

5 The iPhone 16 Pro Max has the better camera

Samsung is winning on the spec sheet, Apple is winning in the real world

If you simply gloss over a spec sheet, you might be impressed by the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's 200MP main sensor and its ability to take crisp moon shots with space zoom. However, megapixels aren't everything, and those moon shots have been partially debunked. It's the iPhone 16 Pro Max that has the better camera, according to our reviewer.

In situations where the Galaxy S24 Ultra has a glossy digital sheen, reviewer Ben Sin says the iPhone 16 Pro Max returns a film-like look. That's due to the new Photographic Styles, which are filter-esque presets. It's also superior in video recording, where the iPhone 16 Pro Max can shoot 4K at up to 120 FPS. Apple's powerful A18 Pro chipset makes it possible to make key changes, like slowing things down in a video or adding portrait mode bokeh, after the fact.

4 The Galaxy S24 Ultra has Gorilla Armor

The strength of this glass and its anti-reflective coating are game changers

A subtle benefit of owning the Galaxy S24 Ultra is having a Gorilla Armor display covering. It's like Corning's stock Gorilla Glass, but stronger and with a better anti-reflective coating. It will help prevent scratches, based on Corning's in-house tests. More importantly, it means the Galaxy S24 Ultra will be way easier to use than an iPhone 16 Pro Max in direct sunlight. Gorilla Armor limits light reflections by up to 75%, and that will be huge in daily use.

3 The iPhone 16 Pro Max has better physical buttons

The Action button and Camera Control make for excellent tactile control and customization