Key Takeaways Apple orders more periscope lenses, potentially for the iPhone 16 Pro production line.

Periscope lenses enable 5x optical and 25x digital zoom.

The lenses on the iPhone 16 Pro range may make them more affordable for consumers.

Are you a fan of periscope lenses, but wish they were on more units? Then do we have some good news for you. There are rumors abound that the Apple iPhone 16 Pro will come with periscope lenses, as given by the fact the company has just ordered a boatload more of them for its production lines.

Apple is grabbing more periscope lenses, perhaps for the iPhone 16 Pro

As reported by DigiTimes, Apple has asked manufacturers Largan and GSEO for some more periscope lenses (also known as a "tetraprism lens"). This isn't because Apple is getting into the submarine construction industry; it's the name of a special lens that allows phones to zoom in further than they could before, allowing for 5x optical and 25x digital zoom.

As you might imagine, these lenses are great to use, but come at a premium. If you want an iPhone that uses one of these, you'll have to grab an iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, rumor has it that Apple is buying up more of these lenses because it intends to also add them to the Pro range of its upcoming iPhone 16 range. This would make periscope lenses more affordable for people who are interested in them.

We saw a periscope lens on the cards when we explored all of the iPhone 16 Pro leaks, rumors, and what we wanted to see. If you're interested in what might come with the iPhone 16 Pro, it's well worth checking out that article. It brings together all the potential specifications under one roof, such as a new physical "Capture" button you can use to take photos or videos, and special hardware to help the iPhone churn through AI processes. How much of these will come to light in the end? We can only wait and see.