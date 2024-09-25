iPhone 16 Pro Apple's iPhone 16 Pro is the latest and greatest compact "Pro" phone. It features a larger 6.3-inch screen than last year's model and includes the new A18 Pro system-on-a-chip. There's also an upgraded rear camera system and a Camera Control button. It uses a physical switch as well as pressure and swipe support to give you more control over your pictures. However, it's more expensive than the OnePlus 12. Pros A18 Pro chipset is best-in-class for performance Upgraded camera system with new Camera Control button Larger 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch screen sizes Cons Phones are heavy Apple Intelligence won't ship at launch $200 more expensive than OnePlus 12 $1000 at Best Buy $1000 at Apple

OnePlus 12 The OnePlus 12 provides a premium flagship experience at a base flagship price. It includes a great screen, a large battery, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. However, the design and curved display do feel dated in 2024. In terms of raw power, the OnePlus 12 can't compete with the iPhone 16 Pro, especially as it ages. Pros Includes flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset despite affordable price Large battery with fast charging Great periscope zoom lens can compete with the iPhone 16 Pro series Cons Very similar to OnePlus 11 without a specific distinguishing feature Not available from U.S. carriers Curved screen is dated and annoying to use $800 at Amazon $800 at Best Buy



Apple recently launched the iPhone 16 Pro series, and the phones have been in our hands for a few days now. The iPhone 16 Pro costs $1,000 this year and packs 128GB of storage, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max gets the boost to 256GB base but costs $1,200 now. So, how does that compare to the value-focused OnePlus 12, which gives you flagship specs and 256GB of storage for $800? Let's break that down and figure out which flagship smartphone is right for you.

Price, specs, and availability

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max released this month, and are widely available now. The only difference between the two models this year is their screen size, with the smaller one having a 6.3-inch screen and the larger one featuring a 6.9-inch display. The iPhone 16 Pro starts at $1,000 for the 128GB model, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max costs $1,200 for the 256GB model. Both can be bumped up to 1TB for an extra fee. The phones come in four colors: Desert Titanium, White Titanium, Black Titanium, and Natural Titanium.

The OnePlus 12 launched in February 2024, so it's a bit old, but it's still the newest OnePlus flagship you can get. It's available directly from OnePlus or from third-party retailers, like Best Buy and Amazon. Unfortunately, you won't find the OnePlus 12 at any of the major U.S. cellular carriers. It comes in green and black colorways, and starts at $800 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the larger 16GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration costs $900.



iPhone 16 Pro iPhone 16 Pro Max OnePlus 12 SoC Apple A18 Pro Apple A18 Pro Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Display 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR 6.9-inch 1320 X 2868 OLED, LPTO, 1-120Hz, 2000 nits 6.82-inch, QHD+ (1440x3168 resolution) OLED, 1-120Hz, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Storage 128GB base, up to 1TB 256GB/512GB/1TB 256GB, 512GB Rear camera 48MP Fusion: 24 mm, ƒ/1.78 aperture; 48MP Ultra Wide: 13 mm, ƒ/2.2 aperture and 120° field of view; 12MP 5x Telephoto: 120 mm, ƒ/2.8 aperture and 20° field of view 48MP, f/1.8, 1/1.3-inch main; 48MP f/2.2 ultra-wide; 12MP f/2.8 Prism 5X zoom; LIDAR scanner 50 MP, f/1.6, 23mm, 1/1.43 inches, 1.12µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS, 48 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, 114˚, 1/2.0 inches, 0.8µm, PDAF, 64 MP (3x optical zoom), f/2.6, 70mm, 1/2.0 inches, 0.7µm, PDAF, OIS Front camera 12MP camera ƒ/1.9 aperture 12MP f/1.9 with TrueDepth camera system 32 MP, f/2.4, 21mm, 1/3.14 inches, 0.7µm Battery Up to 27 hours video playback Not disclosed 5,400mAh Charge speed 45W wired, 25W MagSafe Wired: 25W; Wireless: 15W (Qi2); MagSafe: 25W 80W wired, 50W wireless, 10W reverse wireless charging Ports USB 3 (up to 10Gb/s) Type-C USB-C USB Type-C 3.2 Dimensions 5.89 x 2.81 x 0.32 in. 163 x 77.6 x 8.3 mm (6.42 x 3.06 x 0.33 in) 6.43 x 2.98 x 0.36 inches (163.3 x 75.8 x 9.2 mm) Weight 199 grams 227g 7.76 ounces (220g) IP Rating IP68 IP68 IP65 Colors Black Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium, Desert Titanium Black Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium, Desert Titanium Black, Green Operating System iOS 18 iOS 18 OxygenOS 14, over Android 14

Design and display

The two flagship phones couldn't look more different if they tried

The iPhone 16 Pro series and the OnePlus 12 are wildly different devices, and you can tell that from their design at first glance. For starters, the OnePlus 12 has a curved design, and the display and rear glass both have sloping edges. OnePlus has its iconic, massive circular camera bump on the back. And, it comes in colors with more character, like a green and even a purple Genshin Impact edition. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro series is more streamlined, with a boxy design and chamfered edges to make the edges a bit more comfortable.

The iPhone 16 Pro series comes in two sizes: a smaller, 6.3-inch model for $1,000 and a bigger, 6.9-inch model for $1,200. The OnePlus 12 matches up better with the larger and pricier iPhone 16 Pro Max, since it has a 6.82-inch screen. Both phones feature OLED panels and variable refresh rate displays, which can fluctuate between 1 and 120Hz. The iPhone 16 Pro Max has a 1320 X 2868 resolution, while the OnePlus 12 has a 1440x3168 resolution. OnePlus offers 4,500 nits peak brightness on the OnePlus 12, and the iPhone 16 Pro series gives you 2,000 nits peak brightness outdoors.

Usually, I'd tell you not to put that much stock into these peak brightness claims. It's true that they're all tested using different conditions and might not reflect real-world usage. However, I can say that Apple's phones are the only modern flagships I've tested over the last few years that feel too dim outdoors. They overheat and lower the system brightness to compensate. If you care about brightness, perhaps you should pick the OnePlus 12.

iPhone 16 Pro Max (left) and iPhone 15 Pro Max (right)

Moving to the sides of the phone, the iPhone 16 Pro series adds the Camera Control button. It features a tactile switch and a pressure-sensitive pad, so a press opens the Camera app or takes a picture. Then, you can hold the Camera Control button and slide your fingers in either direction to make changes. That's on top of the Action button that was added with the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which is fully-customizable with presets and the Shortcuts app.

Both phones feature USB-C for charging, but the OnePlus 12 charges much faster. It can do 80W wired, 50W wireless, and 10W reverse charging. The iPhone 16 Pro series can do 45W wired, 25W MagSafe, and doesn't support reverse wireless charging. OnePlus also includes a massive 5,400mAh battery inside the OnePlus 12, and Apple doesn't disclose battery capacity.

Winner: iPhone 16 Pro series

Hardware and performance

Apple's new A18 Pro SoC is the best in the world, but Snapdragon is solid too

GeekBench 6 CPU scores: iPhone 16 Pro Max with A18 Pro (left); iPhone 16 with A18 (middle); and iPhone 15 Pro Max with A17 Pro (right)

The iPhone 16 Pro series has better hardware and performance than the OnePlus 12, but that's not a knock on OnePlus' latest flagship. The latter still has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset inside, which is very solid. That's paired with either 12GB or 16GB of memory. It ships with Android 14, but OnePlus typically offers worse long-term software support than Apple.