Subtle refinements iPhone 16 Pro Apple's iPhone 16 Pro is the latest and greatest compact "Pro" phone. It features a larger 6.3-inch screen than last year's model and includes the new A18 Pro system-on-a-chip. There's also an upgraded rear camera system and a Camera Control button. It uses a physical switch as well as pressure and swipe support to give you more control over your pictures. Pros New Camera Control button supports tactile input A18 Pro chipset will power Apple Intelligence features later this year Larger 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display Improved camera system with 5x telephoto lens Cons Apple Intelligence features won't be available at launch Not a major overhaul compared to prior generations Base model starts with 128GB of storage $1000 at Best Buy

Major redesign Google Pixel 9 Pro This year's Pixel 9 Pro brings the typical "Pro" experience down to a smaller, 6.3-inch form factor. It's powered by the Tensor G4 chipset and features a camera system headlined by a 50MP main sensor. The chassis has been overhauled with a fresh camera bar design and a more squarish form factor. Pros Excellent design with a premium in-hand feel Great camera system, with improved video performance Plenty of Google AI features available at launch Tensor G4 chip isn't as prone to overheating and throttling Cons No Qi2 (or MagSafe) support Base model starts at 128GB of storage Gemini Advanced features come as a subscription after the first year $999 at Best Buy $999 at Amazon



It's a great year for people who love small flagship phones. After far too long of the best features being relegated to larger phone models, both Apple and Google decided to give their compact flagships complete feature parity with their plus-sized counterparts. The iPhone 16 Pro has nearly the exact same feature set as the iPhone 16 Pro Max. The Google Pixel 9 Pro is now a 6.3-inch smartphone, and the typical 6.8-inch model we're used to is called the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

So, regardless of whether you like to use a big or small phone, you can have the best features. But which compact phone is right for you? It's a race between the Pixel 9 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro. We've already tested the Pixel 9 series, and we'll get our hands on the iPhone 16 Pro soon. Until then, let's break down how the two phones match up on the spec sheet, and find out the one to buy.

Pricing, specs, and availability

The Google Pixel 9 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro are both brand-new flagships. The Pixel 9 Pro released in August 2024 and starts at $1,000 for the base model, which comes with 128GB of storage. It can be upgraded to up to 1TB for an additional fee, and can be purchased in Porcelain, Hazel, Rose Quartz, and Obsidian colorways.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro became available for pre-order Sept. 13 and will officially release on Sept. 20. It starts at $1,000 for the 128GB model and can be configured all the way up to 1TB, just like the Pixel 9 Pro. The new color this year is Desert Titanium, and it joins a lineup of Natural Titanium, White Titanium, and Black Titanium.

Both phones are available from Apple and Google, respectively, as well as third-party retailers and the major U.S. cellular carriers.

iPhone 16 Pro Apple's iPhone 16 Pro is the latest and greatest compact "Pro" phone. It features a larger 6.3-inch screen than last year's model and includes the new A18 Pro system-on-a-chip. There's also an upgraded rear camera system and a Camera Control button. It uses a physical switch as well as pressure and swipe support to give you more control over your pictures. SoC Apple 18 Pro Display 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR Storage 128GB base, up to 1TB Rear camera 48MP Fusion: 24 mm, ƒ/1.78 aperture; 48MP Ultra Wide: 13 mm, ƒ/2.2 aperture and 120° field of view; 12MP 5x Telephoto: 120 mm, ƒ/2.8 aperture and 20° field of view Front camera 12MP camera ƒ/1.9 aperture Battery Up to 27 hours video playback Charge speed 45W wired, 25W MagSafe Ports USB 3 (up to 10Gb/s) Type-C Connectivity 5G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 5.89 x 2.81 x 0.32 in. Weight 199 grams IP Rating IP68 Colors Black Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium, Desert Titanium Operating System iOS 18 Expand

Google Pixel 9 Pro SoC Google Tensor G4 Display 6.3-inch Super Actua display, OLED, 2856x1280, 1-120Hz, up to 2000 nits (HDR) and 3000 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Storage Up to 1TB Rear camera 50MP f/1.68 main (wide) camera + 48MP f/1.7 ultrawide, 123-degree FOV + 48MP telephoto, f/2.8, 5x optical zoom Front camera 42MP Dual PD, f/2.2, 103-degree FOV Battery 4,700mAh Charge speed 45W wired, 21W Fast wireless charging Ports USB-C 3.2 Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, 5G (mmWave + sub-6GHz) Dimensions 6.0x2.8x0.3 inches (152.8x72.0x8.5mm) Weight 7 ounces (199 grams) IP Rating IP68 Colors Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, Rose Quartz Operating System Android 14 Expand

Related Pixel 9 Pro XL review: Google's best hardware ever, and some AI smarts too The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL brings a major redesign that looks and feels great, but still, this phone is all about generative AI

Design and display

One features quite a few visual changes, the other has a shiny new button

Close

These two phones from Apple and Google are slightly different from last year's models. For starters, the Pixel 8 Pro from the last generation is actually closer to the size of the new Pixel 9 Pro XL. The smaller, 6.3-inch Pixel 9 Pro is the exact same size as the standard Pixel 9, and is comparable to last year's Pixel 8. Google continued its trend of redesigning the Pixel chassis yearly with the Pixel 9 series. Unlike the curvy Pixel 8 lineup, the Pixel 9 Pro has a more rectangular design — still with comfortable chamfered edges — that ironically resembles the look and feel of the iPhone 15 and 16 series.

By comparison, the iPhone 16 Pro's exterior is nearly identical to that of the iPhone 15 Pro. There are a few significant changes to the iPhone 16 Pro, but they're mostly under-the-hood improvements. This phone still features a matte back glass and a titanium chassis. In addition to the Action button, Apple added a new Camera Control button to the iPhone 16 Pro this year. It's a physical switch, but registers pressure and touch input as well.

Source: Apple

Now, onto the displays. Both phones have 6.3-inch OLED screens that support a 120Hz variable refresh rate. The Pixel 9 Pro has a 1280 x 2856 resolution and a 2,000-nit peak brightness rating in HDR mode. That's bumped to 3,000 nits in standard mode, so it'll surely be bright enough to handle indoor and outdoor use. It's worth noting that the Pixel 9 Pro has a small hole-punch camera in the front of the display, which makes the iPhone 16 Pro's Dynamic Island look massive by comparison.

The iPhone 16 Pro has a resolution of 2622 x 1206 and features a 1,000-nit typical brightness rating. That's bumped to 1,600 nits while viewing HDR content and 2,000 nits peak. Yes, this is less bright than the Pixel 9 Pro, and I've frequently encountered brightness issues on my iPhone 15 Pro Max. If you want the most brightness, you may need to choose the Pixel 9 Pro.

18:04 Related iPhone 15 Pro Max review: Apple is slowly winning over this Android diehard The iPhone 15 Pro Max may not look much different from the iPhone 14 Pro Max, but it brings much improved cameras and ergonomics

There are a lot of similarities between the Pixel 9 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro's design, but I'm giving the win to Google for two main reasons. For one, the Pixel 9 Pro looks materially different from the Pixel 8 Pro, while the iPhone 16 Pro looks just like the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. More importantly, Google's clever camera bar keeps the Pixel 9 Pro from being uneven on flat surfaces, like tables and desks.

Winner: Google Pixel 9 Pro

Software and performance

Apple easily wins the raw performance race, but day-to-day usage is closer than ever

Let's start by acknowledging the elephant in the room. Apple is heavily marketing the iPhone 16 Pro as including plenty of useful Apple Intelligence features, but you won't be able to use them if you buy the iPhone 16 Pro right now. We always recommend people buy products for what they are now, and not for the promise of future updates. That applies to the iPhone, too. If you're buying a phone for generative AI software, you'll want to go with the Pixel 9 Pro. It has the Gemini chatbot, Pixel Studio, Pixel Screenshots, AI camera features, and many more Google AI tools included from the start.

Related 3 reasons Pixel Screenshots is what Microsoft Recall should have been Microsoft is still gearing up to release Recall, but it should just toss in the towel because Google beat Microsoft at its own idea.

On the other hand, there's no doubt that the iPhone 16 Pro and its A18 Pro system-on-a-chip are faster in terms of raw performance than the Pixel 9 Pro. Google's new Tensor G4 chip doesn't suffer from some of the flaws afflicting older Tensor processors, but it still lags behind Apple and Qualcomm. I've spent a few weeks using Pixels with the Tensor G4 inside, and have only felt it slow down once or twice. When I get my hands on the iPhone 16 Pro, the first thing I'm looking out for is whether the A18 Pro overheats like the A17 Pro did. It'll be a key factor in determining which phone wins this category, so I'm calling it a tie for now.

Source: Apple

In terms of UI design, this is really about whether you like iOS or Android more. Apple does some cool things with iOS 18 and the iPhone 16 Pro, like the user-interface overlay for the Camera Control button. Google similarly finds its own strengths in AI software and OS-level integration, like with Circle to Search. In the end, it all comes down to preference.

Winner: Tie

Cameras

They're both some of the best that smartphone cameras have to offer

Google and Apple are both known for their impressive camera tech, and neither the iPhone 16 Pro nor the Pixel 9 Pro will win you over due to hardware alone. Without sounding cliché, it's all about philosophy. Google tends to use heavy computational photography, aggressive color correction, and encourages the use of AI editing features. For all these reasons, iPhone photos tend to look more true-to-life than Pixel phones. But again, this is a preference decision that should be made based on how you want your photos to appear.

Source: Apple

Now, onto the hardware. The Pixel 9 Pro's main camera is a 50MP, f/1.68 main sensor. That isn't new to this model, but some of the complimentary rear cameras are. There's a 48MP, f/1.7 ultrawide with a 123-degree FOV that joins a 48MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. From our Pixel 9 Pro XL testing, we learned that this camera system takes similar photos to the Pixel 8 Pro, but features significantly improved video quality. There are also software features, like Video Boost, that can improve output.

The iPhone 16 Pro has a 48MP Fusion with an f/1.78 aperture for the main camera, and this can take 24MP and 48MP photos. That's paired with a 48MP Ultra Wide with an f/2.2 aperture and a 120-degree field of view. Finally, there's a 12MP 5x telephoto lens and a LIDAR sensor on the back of the iPhone 16 Pro. We'll be testing camera performance for ourselves soon, but we would expect this phone to perform similarly to last year's iPhone 15 Pro Max, if not better.

Winner: Tie

Which smartphone should you buy?

Apple's new iPhone 16 Pro might very well end up being the winner after further testing, but for now, the Pixel 9 Pro is our top pick. It has generative AI features you can actually use starting now, a capable Tensor G4 processor, and a beautiful design and display. After going hands-on with the Pixel 9 Pro — and extensively testing the related Pixel 9 and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold — I feel very confident recommending this smartphone to Android users looking for a compact flagship. It's also a great choice for iPhone users ready to find out if the grass is greener on the other side.

Editor's choice Google Pixel 9 Pro The top pick for Android users The Google Pixel 9 Pro's fresh design, impressive camera system, and improved day-to-day performance make it a great pick. $999 at Best Buy $999 at Amazon

I'll be testing the iPhone 16 Pro hands-on in the coming weeks, but for now, I can comfortably recommend it to iPhone users looking to make an upgrade without leaving the Apple ecosystem. This smartphone is closely related to the iPhone 15 Pro Max — it receives the Pro Max camera system, including the 5x telephoto lens — which I've been daily driving for a year. All signs point to the iPhone 16 Pro being another great generation of iPhone characterized by ease-of-use, excellent photography, and eventually (maybe?) Apple Intelligence.