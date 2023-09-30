The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are currently the best iPhones you can invest in. They're powered by iOS 17 and A17 Pro chip, which make them both capable and efficient. Despite that, though, many users are already anticipating Apple's upcoming flagship phones and are speculating about the upgrades they will introduce. Fortunately, we already know some potential details about the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, thanks to the leaks and rumors provided by reliable sources.

iPhone 16 Pro: Pricing and availability

The iPhone 16 Pro models will likely launch around mid-September 2024. That's assuming Apple doesn't face any delays or change its typical schedule for whatever reason. If the Cupertino firm doesn't introduce a price hike, you can expect the base iPhone 16 Pro to cost $999, while the 16 Pro Max could start at $1,199. As always, Apple will also offer higher-end configurations with extra storage for a higher price.

iPhone 16 Pro: Design and display

The iPhone 15 Pro Max's left side houses the volume rockers and new "Action Button."

Apple typically makes major iPhone design tweaks once every three years or so. Considering the iPhone 15 Pro models just adopted the titanium frame with round edges, we don't expect the iPhone 16 Pro to jump to a different material or feature a drastically different design. And just like the 15 Pro models, we expect the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max to offer an Action button. Though, the company will likely switch to a capacitive button, rather than stick to the mechanical one. Additionally, there have been rumors about another capacitive Capture button that could debut in 2024. We expect the new button to be on the power button's side, while the Action button would remain right above the volume buttons.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max's 6.7-inch OLED display

Meanwhile, we expect the display to retain the existing Dynamic Island and most of its specs. The big change, however, could lie in its size. Unlike the 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro and 6.7-inch 15 Pro Max, the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max could go for 6.3 and 6.9 inches, respectively. That's a 0.2-inch increase for each device.

iPhone 16 Pro: Cameras

In the camera department, the ultrawide lens may finally receive a boost from 12MP to 48MP. This change was first applied to the main lens when the iPhone 14 Pro launched. Furthermore, Apple may bring the iPhone 15 Pro Max's exclusive tetraprism lens to the smaller iPhone 16 Pro. This would enable those with the smaller Pro iPhone to utilize the 5x optical and 25x digital zoom.

iPhone 16 Pro: Performance

Considering the iPhone 15 Pro models pack the A17 Pro chip, we expect the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max to introduce the A18 Pro chip. Though, we still have no idea how capable and power efficient it'll be. It's safe to assume, nonetheless, that it will also be manufactured through the 3nm process. Otherwise, we expect the iPhone 16 Pro models to feature a connectivity boost, with rumors pointing to Wi-Fi 7 support.

iPhone 16 Pro: Bottom line

With the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max being many months away, there's still plenty of time for more leaks to surface. This means that the existing details we've listed may turn out to be inaccurate. Either way, it appears that the upcoming Apple flagships will at least introduce some welcome changes, such as the new Capture button, larger displays, superior Wi-Fi connectivity, sharper ultrawide lens, and more. Of course, the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max remain the best smartphones from Apple for the time being, and you may want to grab a unit if you can't wait for around a year.