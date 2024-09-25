iPhone 16 The iPhone 16 packs a new A18 processor, an upgraded ultrawide lens, and a slight redesign of the rear camera bump. There's also the Action button and the Camera Control button, which give you specialized control over your smartphone. Like last year, the iPhone 16 has a USB-C port and the Dynamic Island. It'll also get Apple Intelligence later this year, though AI features aren't available at launch. Pros A18 processor is snappy and will enable Apple Intelligence features later Camera Control button will make taking photos and videos easier Camera bump redesign and fresh colors look sleek and snazzy Cons Apple Intelligence not available at launch No telephoto lens 60Hz display and USB 2.0 port $800 at Apple $830 at Best Buy

Google Pixel 9 The Pixel 9 is the latest compact flagship from Google, and it features yet another redesign. The chamfered rectangular edges make it look more like an iPhone, and the iconic Pixel camera bar now has an oval shape. On the inside, the Tensor G4 chipset powers the Pixel 9 and this phone has plenty of AI features you can use right now. Pros 120Hz OLED display with small hole punch cutout Great main and ultrawide camera sensors and computational photography Pixel-exclusive software features shine once again thanks to Pixel Screenshots and Pixel Studio Cons Gemini Advanced only included for the first year Glossy glass back is slippery and not as comfortable as a matte finish Tensor G4 chip can't compete with the A18



This year, the iPhone 16 and the Google Pixel 9 are the exact same price. So, for $800, which is the better base-model flagship smartphone? I love a small phone, and I've been using the Pixel 9 and the iPhone 16 side-by-side for the last few days. They each do a lot of things right, and the decision of which one to buy will depend on what you value most. The processor makes the iPhone 16 feel snappier than the Pixel 9, but then, the 60Hz display on the iPhone lags behind the 120Hz panel on the Pixel 9. It's a back-and-forth affair.

They're both great phones, and you can't go wrong by purchasing either one. Apple gives you the fantastic hardware now and is promising AI and software later. Google gives you the AI now, plus plenty of Pixel-exclusive software perks, but falls short of providing industry-leading hardware. Which would you prefer?

Pricing, specs, and availability

Google beat Apple to the punch, launching the Pixel 9 series in August 2024. The Google Pixel 9 is widely available now, starting at $800 for the 128GB variant. You can upgrade to 256GB for an extra $100, but that's where the Pixel 9's storage configurations top out. It's available in Obsidian, Porcelain, Wintergreen, and Peony colorways, and you'll find it at the Google Store, third-party retailers, and the major U.S. cellular carriers.

The iPhone 16 launched in September 2024 and is available for the same $800 starting price as the Pixel 9. It also starts at 128GB, but it can be configured with up to 512GB of storage for an additional fee. The phone comes in Black, White, Pink, Teal, and Ultramarine colorways, and it's available from Apple and third-party retailers, as well as U.S. cellular carriers.



iPhone 16 Google Pixel 9 SoC Apple A18 Google Tensor G4 Display 6.1‑inch OLED, 60Hz, 2556‑by‑1179-pixel resolution at 460 ppi, 2,000 nits peak brightness outdoor 6.3-inch Actua display, OLED, 2424x1080, 120Hz, up to 1800 nits (HDR) and 2700 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB or 256GB Rear camera 48MP Fusion: 26 mm, ƒ/1.6 aperture, sensor‑shift optical image stabilization, 100% Focus Pixels, support for super-high-resolution photos (24MP and 48MP) Also enables 12MP 2x Telephoto: 52 mm, ƒ/1.6 aperture, sensor-shift optical image stabilization, 100% Focus Pixels 12MP Ultra Wide: 13 mm, ƒ/2.2 aperture and 120° field of view, 100% Focus Pixels 50MP f/1.68 main (wide) camera + 48MP f/1.7 ultrawide, 123-degree FOV Front camera 12MP camera ƒ/1.9 aperture 10.5MP f/2.2, 95-degree FOV Charge speed 27W wired, 25W MagSafe, 15W Qi2 45W wired, 15W Fast wireless charging Ports USB 2.0 Type-C USB-C Connectivity 5G (sub‑6 GHz and mmWave) with 4x4 MIMO11 Gigabit LTE with 4x4 MIMO and LAA11 Wi‑Fi 7 (802.11be) with 2x2 MIMO12 Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, 5G (mmWave + sub-6GHz) Weight 170 grams 7 ounces (198 grams) IP Rating IP68 IP68 Colors Black, White, Pink, Teal, Ultramarine Obsidian, Porcelain, Wintergreen, Peony Operating System iOS 18 Android 14 Price $800 $799

Design and display

Both phones feel similarly premium, but I prefer a matte back

Close

Google stepped things up a notch when it comes to the Pixel 9's chassis. It feels decidedly premium, with smooth and flat rails that blend into the back glass and front display with comfortable chamfered edges. Unfortunately, the Pixel 9 has a glossy glass back. My pink Google Pixel 9 already has plenty of microscratches on that back panel, and I think the matte finish of the iPhone 16 feels nicer in the hand. I said the same thing when I reviewed the matte plastic Pixel 8a — matte phones simply feel better to me.

I'm happily using small phones across the board this year, and the Pixel 9 and iPhone 16 are both the smallest devices Google and Apple have to offer. However, it's worth noting that the iPhone 16 is smaller than the Pixel 9. Apple gives the iPhone 16 a 6.1-inch OLED panel, while Google's Pixel 9 has a 6.3-inch display. This makes for a surprisingly-big difference when you hold the two phones in your hand. It doesn't help that, at 198 grams, the Pixel 9 feels quite heavy compared to the 170-gram iPhone 16.

Going around the chassis, you'll notice that the iPhone 16 and the Pixel 9 each have something the other does not. For the Pixel, it's the SIM tray. I love having a physical SIM tray on my smartphones, and the newest iPhones are sadly eSIM-only. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 has the Action button and the Camera Control button. There isn't a direct equivalent to either on the Pixel 9, so the iPhone 16 is the better pick if you like hardware customization.

Both devices have a redesigned rear camera bump, and both are changed for the better. The Pixel 9's camera bar is now an oval shape, and I think it looks pretty good. Practically speaking, the bar still means that the phone won't rock back and forth when it's placed on a table. Apple ditched the square camera bump with diagonally-positioned lenses in favor of a stacked approach on the iPhone 16. Again, this is better, because the flash isn't included in the bump, and it's smaller than past iPhones as a result.