Samsung and Apple ship more phones in North America than anyone else, and their best compact flagships are the Galaxy S24 and the iPhone 16. So, how do they compare? Unfortunately for Samsung, the Galaxy S24 wasn't received all that well when it first launched earlier this year, and it only aged worse with time. It was an iterative update, while the brand-new iPhone 16 has quite a few changes that make it appealing to those in the market for a great smartphone.

I've used both the Samsung Galaxy S24 and the iPhone 16 this year, and enjoyed the small form factor of both devices. They're both quick, too, with powerful processors. However, after spending time with the two phones, there's one that's certainly a better value than the other.

Pricing, specs, and availability

The iPhone 16 was just announced in September 2024, and is now widely available at Apple, third-party retailers, and the major U.S. cellular carriers. It costs $800 and starts at 128GB of base storage, though that can be upgraded up to 512GB for an additional fee. The phone comes in five colors: Black, White, Pink, Teal, and Ultramarine.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S24 was one of the first phones to debut this year — in January 2024. It also costs $800 and is available from Samsung's website, retailers like Best Buy and Amazon, plus the cellular carriers. You can get it in Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, or Amber Yellow. It starts at 128GB of storage, but tops out at 256GB of storage.



iPhone 16 Samsung Galaxy S24 SoC Apple A18 Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform Display 6.1‑inch OLED, 60Hz, 2556‑by‑1179-pixel resolution at 460 ppi, 2,000 nits peak brightness outdoor 6.2-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB Rear camera 48MP Fusion: 26 mm, ƒ/1.6 aperture, sensor‑shift optical image stabilization, 100% Focus Pixels, support for super-high-resolution photos (24MP and 48MP) Also enables 12MP 2x Telephoto: 52 mm, ƒ/1.6 aperture, sensor-shift optical image stabilization, 100% Focus Pixels 12MP Ultra Wide: 13 mm, ƒ/2.2 aperture and 120° field of view, 100% Focus Pixels 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera F2.2 FOV 120˚, 50MP Wide Camera OIS F1.8 FOV 85˚, 10MP Telephoto Camera with 3x Optical Zoom F2.4 FOV 36˚ Front camera 12MP camera ƒ/1.9 aperture 12MP Front Camera F2.2 FOV 80˚ Charge speed 27W wired, 25W MagSafe, 15W Qi2 25W wired, 15W wireless, and 4.5W reverse wireless Ports USB 2.0 Type-C USB-C Connectivity 5G (sub‑6 GHz and mmWave) with 4x4 MIMO11 Gigabit LTE with 4x4 MIMO and LAA11 Wi‑Fi 7 (802.11be) with 2x2 MIMO12 Bluetooth 5.3 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v 5.3 Weight 170 grams 5.93 ounces (168.1g) IP Rating IP68 IP68 Colors Black, White, Pink, Teal, Ultramarine Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow Operating System iOS 18 Android 14, One UI 6.1 Price $800 Starting at $799 Security Face ID Ultrasonic fingerprint reader, face unlock

Design and display

The iPhone 16 shakes things up, where the Galaxy S24 stays the same

For those who love small phones, you'll enjoy that the iPhone 16 and the Samsung Galaxy S24 are roughly the same size. The Galaxy S24 has a 6.2-inch display, while the iPhone 16 has a 6.1-inch screen. Unfortunately, that's small by conventional standards, but it's still pretty large. On the front, Samsung went with a hole-punch cutout on the Galaxy S24. Apple chose to include the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 16, which is a pill-shaped cutout that morphs in software to show key information and Live Activities. After using both, the bezels certainly feel smaller on the Galaxy S24.

As for the overall design, they're very similar. Apple and Samsung both have vertically-stacked rear cameras this year, and the iPhone 16 looks fresh due to this slight tweak. Samsung hasn't changed the look of the Galaxy S24 chassis in a major way in quite a while, and I have to say, it's looking stale. Personally, I find the frosted matte glass back of the iPhone 16 to be more visually appealing than the Galaxy S24's back.

Both phones charge via USB-C now, but only the Galaxy S24 has a physical SIM slot. The iPhone 16 does have two new buttons: an Action button and a Capture Control button. If customization and quick toggles are what you're after, there's no phone that does them better than one of the best iPhones.

Apple changed a lot with the iPhone 16; however, it didn't scrap the 60Hz display. If you're wondering whether you'll notice the low refresh rate panel in daily use, you can. It felt jarring to go from phones like the iPhone 15 Pro Max, Pixel 9, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold to the iPhone 16. With a 120Hz refresh rate, the Galaxy S24 feels much smoother in daily use than the iPhone 16. Both phones offer high-resolution panels and great brightness, so you shouldn't worry about those areas that much when choosing between the two.

Performance and software

Both phones are plenty quick, but Galaxy AI is here and now