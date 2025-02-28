This was published as part of our partnership with Supcase. It did not have any input on the content.

The iPhone 16e may not exactly be the iPhone SE replacement we were all hoping for, but more of a spiritual successor to the iPhone 14. It borrows quite a few features from the two-year-old baseline iPhone, like the 6.1-inch 60Hz display with a notch, the same aluminum chassis, and a glass back. As a result, the iPhone 16e is substantially more expensive than the last iPhone SE from 2022. While it's still the cheapest iPhone you can buy, it's certainly not a cheap phone. Owing to this, it's all the more important to pick up a case for the iPhone 16e.

Unless you splurge on an Apple Care+ plan at the time of purchase, Apple's repair and replacement costs are through the roof. Now that the iPhone 16e uses more expensive parts than the SE, the repairs are also going to cost a premium. So, it's best to adhere to the age-old saying: prevention is always better than cure. Picking up a case is a simple and inexpensive way to extend the life of your phone. Not only does it protect your phone from scratches and dents, but it also ensures your phone retains its resale value for a longer duration. That said, there are a few parameters you should look for before investing in a good case. Here are some to consider.

3 Top-notch protection

Keep 'em scratches away

Needless to say, one of the most basic parameters that needs to be fulfilled by a case is adding sufficient protection to your smartphone. A simple drop can cause substantial damage to your phone since both the front and the back of the iPhone 16e are made of glass. Glass can shatter upon impact if you're not lucky, so a case is always advisable to absorb the impact. A rugged case has enough cushioning to prevent the glass from hitting the ground when you drop your phone.

Even if your phone falls on its corner, there's a good chance the display might have an impact, or there may be a dent in the aluminum chassis without a case. If you're using a case, though, the soft TPU inside the case will ensure your iPhone 16e escapes unscathed. The Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro is a great example of a rugged case that adds ample protection to your phone. It even has a built-in screen protector which provides 360-degree protection for your iPhone 16e. It's rated to survive drops from up to 20 feet which is commendable.

2 Built-in kickstand

Enjoy watching content hands-free

Along with offering unmatched protection, the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro also has a built-in kickstand. Now, this serves two purposes. One, you can use the kickstand to prop up the phone on a table when watching movies or shows. It's quite handy when you want to watch something while you're having lunch or dinner, or when you're on an airplane.

Another use case for the kickstand is that it can be used as a grip when handling the phone. Simply insert your finger into the kickstand, and you can now use your smartphone with a single hand without worrying about dropping it. While quite a few cases provide a built-in kickstand, the one on the Supcase UB Pro can be used in both vertical and horizontal orientations - quite important in today's time when consumption of TikTok and Instagram Reels is at an all-time high.

1 MagSafe compatibility

Add extra functionality to your phone

Lots of cases with a kickstand skimp out on MagSafe functionality due to the placement of the stand. This can be a deal-breaker for many since MagSafe enables you to use a ton of accessories with your phone. It's all the more important in the iPhone 16e's case since the phone natively lacks MagSafe support. So, if you want to use a MagSafe battery pack, car mount, or bedside stand, you need to get hold of a case that enables the functionality.

The SupCase Unicorn Beetle Grip is the perfect solution in this case. It provides a similar level of protection as the Unicorn Beetle Pro but gets rid of the screen protector and trades it for MagSafe support. Supcase has also circumvented the kickstand situation well by integrating it into a foldable MagSafe ring. When the ring is in its default position, you can attach MagSafe accessories to the phone. When you need to rest the phone on a surface, fold open the ring, and it behaves like a kickstand. Now that's a good example of efficient use of space!

A case is more than just adding protection

Buying a regular case that only offers a thin layer of protection against scratches may not be the wisest option. Instead, it's always beneficial to invest in a good-quality case that offers solid protection while also adding more functionality to your smartphone. The Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro and Unicorn Beetle Grip fit the bill perfectly and are, hence, our default recommendations for your brand-new iPhone 16e.

