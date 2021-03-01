iPhone 2022 to introduce hole-punch display, foldable iPhone coming in 2023

It won’t be long before Apple introduces the iPhone 13 series, which reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims will feature a smaller notch and 120Hz display. If you don’t think that’s an exciting enough upgrade, Kuo has shared information for what’s to come in 2022 and 2023.

First, Kuo claims (via 9to5Mac) Apple could introduce an iPhone model with a hole-punch design in 2022—something that’s already prevalent across the Android market. It’s unclear, however, how Apple will achieve this while still offering its industry-leading Face ID tech, but these components may live under the display.

The 2022 iPhone will also introduce a front-facing camera with improved autofocus capabilities. Outside of that, it’s unclear what else will change, including if the device will include a Lightning port or if the iPhone will go port-less.

Apple’s hole-punch display could look similar to what’s offered by the Galaxy S21 series

Kuo claims Apple will also release an iPhone SE that same year and that the device will support 5G. If true, Apple will offer an affordable 5G device to complement its lineup of high-end devices. The device is expected to feature a 4.7-inch display and sport a design similar to the iPhone 8.

Meanwhile, Kuo shared details (via 9to5Mac) about Apple launching an 8-inch foldable iPhone as early as 2023. We’ve heard reports about Apple testing foldable displays, so Kuo’s report isn’t anything new. But it further adds fuel to the fire and suggests Apple is very much interested in introducing a new iPhone design in a few years.

In the same report, Kuo claims Apple’s regular iPhone lineup will achieve a notch-less design by that same year. All of this is apparently dependent on what kind of progress Apple can make in 2021, but Kuo anticipates Apple to make these moves over the next few years.

Finally, Kuo reports that by 2023, Apple will discontinue the iPhone 11 and replace it with another model that could retail for under $600. Of course, the device will include 5G support, which will mean Apple’s entire iPhone lineup will feature 5G.

Featured image: the iPhone 12 Pro Max, 12 Pro, and 12 Mini side-by-side