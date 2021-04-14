iPhone 2023 to feature under display Face ID, periscope telephoto lens

Apple will reportedly launch an iPhone with a Face ID system that sits below the display. The feature is expected to hit the iPhone lineup by 2023 alongside other notable features, including a periscope-style telephoto lens.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in a new inventory note reported by 9to5Mac, Apple’s iPhone 2023 (not the final name) will move the components of Face ID beneath the display. As a result, the device won’t have a notch, allowing the display to stretch from edge to edge.

In the meantime, Apple is allegedly working to shrink the iPhone’s notch as soon as this year. Ever since the iPhone X was released, the notch has been a topic of heated debate. Some people don’t mind it, while others find it unsightly. Many of Apple’s biggest competitors have adopted hole-punch displays as an alternative — a design Apple could use next year.

Kuo also reports the iPhone 2023 will include a periscope-style telephone lens. Unfortunately, Kuo didn’t elaborate on his prediction, but there have been previous reports about Apple working on a periscope lens. The technology has already been seen in devices like the Huawei P30 Pro and allows for improved optical zoom capabilities. If true, it would be a significant upgrade to the iPhone lineup.

The iPhone 2023 is still a long way off, and things can change between now and then. In the meantime, Apple is said to be preparing updates for this year’s iPhone lineup. Previous reports suggested the device could feature an Always-On display with a 120Hz refresh rate, smaller notch, and the usual camera improvements.

Apple is also said to be testing an in-display Touch ID sensor, but it’s unclear if the technology will be included in this year’s release. An in-display option would make it easier for those who are wearing a mask to unlock the iPhone.