Cyber Monday deals are here to help you save big on products from Apple and other brands. For just a couple of days, you'll be able to own as many new gadgets as you desire, while potentially saving hundreds of dollars in the process. This makes this sales event the perfect time to supercharge your iPhone with all sorts of handy accessories that will only help you unleash its full potential. Below, we've listed some of the discounted items from Best Buy and Amazon.

The real deal

You shouldn't miss out on these rare discounts.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 $169 $249 Save $80 Despite their compact build, the AirPods Pro 2 pack in plenty of features, including active noise cancelation (ANC), support for Dolby Atmos content, and wireless charging. Save up to $80 on a unit with this Cyber Monday deal! $190 at Amazon $190 at Best Buy $169 at Walmart

Apple Watch Series 9 $329 $399 Save $70 Apple Watch Series 9 packs in a new, more powerful processor, a brighter display capable of up to 2,000 nits peak brightness, and a whole slew of features and tech. Save up to $70 on one during this sales event. $329 at Amazon $329 at Best Buy

Arguably, the best two accessories you can grab for your iPhone during Cyber Monday are the AirPods Pro 2 and Apple Watch Series 9. Both of these devices are XDA favorites, and they rarely see discounts as major as these. You can save up to $80 on the former, while the latter is available for up to $70 less. Considering that both accessories were recently refreshed, you can rest assured that you're investing in a premium, future-proof product that should serve you for years to come.

Other discounted iPhone accessories

There are plenty of other affordable options to choose from.

If you're seeking even more affordable add-ons for your iPhone, then there's a ton of other discounted accessories that we've listed below. These include USB cables, charging bricks, wireless chargers, MagSafe accessories, and more. Keep in mind that most of these deals will be expiring soon, so claim as many as you can while they're still available.