Nomad is slashing 30% off its entire website this Black Friday, and if you've recently purchased a new iPhone 15 or Apple Watch on sale, it's worth heading over to Nomad and getting a new case or watch band to keep your new investment safe. Whether you're looking for a premium stainless steel watchband for the Apple Watch, a luxurious leather folio case for the iPhone 15, or an affordable charging pad, Nomad has something to offer you. Whether you just bought a new upgrade or want something for your current phone, head over quickly.

Nomad Sport Case for iPhone 15 Pro Max

Nomad Sport case for iPhone 15 Pro Max $35 $50 Save $15 This MagSafe-enabled case has a glossy design that makes your iPhone literally shine. It offers durable, metallic buttons and a shock-resistant bumper. $35 at Nomad

The Nomad Sport case for iPhone 15 Pro Max is one of our favorite cases for the iPhone 15, and you can pick it up right now for Black Friday for just $35. It's a MagSafe-enabled case that makes your iPhone shine thanks to its glossy design. It's a lightweight case design that offers durable, premium-feeling metallic side buttons and a shock-resistant bumper that keeps your phone safe from falls.

Nomad Leather Folio Case for iPhone 15 Pro

Nomad Leather Folio Case for iPhone 15 Pro $42 $60 Save $18 Nomad's Modern Leather Folio is the leather case you wish Apple still made. It features high-quality leather or authentic Horween leather, which will age great over time. Plus, the folio case has room for a few cards and some cash, as well as protects your display. $42 at Nomad

If you are searching for a more luxurious-looking iPhone 15 Pro case, check out Nomad's Leather Folio Case for the iPhone 15 Pro. The case is made with full-grain leather that's been sustainably sourced and will continue to look great as it ages over time. The case is also MagSafe-compatible, so you'll still be able to use a wireless charging pad even if you utilize the interior pockets of the folio case, which provides enough space to store a few bills and cards.

Nomad Active Band Pro for Apple Watch

Nomad Active Band Pro for Apple Watch $56 $80 Save $24 If you're looking for a leather band that holds up during your everyday activities, look no further than this Active Band Pro from Nomad. It's made out of a mix of leather and FKM fluoroelastomer rubber lining. That means it's completely waterproof and sweatproof. $56 at Nomad

Black Friday is a great time to pick up some after-market watch bands for the Apple Watch or Apple Watch Ultra, and you can pick up the Nomad Active Band Pro for the Apple Watch for just $56 with this Black Friday deal. The Active Band Pro is a great value for anyone who uses their Apple Watch to track their fitness. The band is designed with waterproof leather that is bonded to an FKM fluoroelastomer rubber lining. This makes the watch band fully waterproof and sweatproof, so you don't have to worry about keeping your Apple Watch safe when out exercising.

Nomad Sport Case for AirPods (3rd Generation)

Nomad Sport Case for AirPods (3rd Generation) $21 $30 Save $9 Nomad's Sport Case for AirPods looks great and adds some protection to your earbuds. It does this all without intruding on the usability of your AirPods, offering you access to the Lightning port and the status indicator light. $21 at Nomad

As somebody who has managed to lose my AirPods case, it's always a good idea to have an extra case on hand in case you make the same mistake. Nomad's Sport Case is a great-looking case that adds a bit of additional protection to your earbuds without disrupting the usability of your AirPods. There's access to the Lighting port and a small status indicator light on the front, and the case features a minimalist slim design constructed from rubber and plastic material. You can pick this case up for just $17 while supplies last.