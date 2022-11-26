Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more.

Let's face it, you can never have enough iPhone chargers. They break, get lost, and wear down. And even while they're still fully functional, you need one for your work desk, another for the bedside table, not to mention that in the car, in your backpack when you're on the go — you get it. Black Friday has officially passed, but there are still plenty of deals in the lead up to Cyber Monday, including last-minute offers on some excellent iPhone chargers. Act fast, as these deals will expire at any given moment, and stocks are limited.

Lightning iPhone chargers

Lightning chargers are compatible with pretty much all iPhones released in the past decade. When paired with the right phone or brick, you can even take advantage of fast charging. We've picked for you the best deals currently available.

  • Anker USB-C to Lightning Cable
    Anker USB-C to Lightning Cable
    $17.59 $21.99 Save $4.4

    This 6-foot Lightning to USB Type-C cable from Anker comes in five colors and should be durable up to 20,000 bends. And with up to 30W support, you can fast-charge your iPhone when using a compatible brick.

    $17.59 at Amazon
    Apple USB-C to Lightning Cable
    Apple Lightning to USB-C Cable (2 meters)
    $24.36 $29 Save $4.64

    This is an official Lightning to USB Type-C cable from Apple. If you need a 2-meter-long cable, this is a great option now on sale.

    $24.36 at Amazon
  • Anker USB-C Charger with 6ft USB-C to Lightning Cable
    Anker USB-C Charger with 6ft USB-C to Lightning Cable

    This pack from Anker includes both a 6-foot Lightning to USB Type-C cable and a 20W charging brick. It's compact, supports fast charging, and has a durable build.

    $29.99 at Amazon

MagSafe iPhone chargers

Apple introduced MagSafe to its smartphones with the iPhone 12 series, so if you own an iPhone 12 or later, you can take advantage of this technology to charge your device wirelessly at up to 15W. The charger attaches magnetically to the phone, and some of them include added functionality. For example, some of Belkin's products double as a stand or kickstand for your iPhone. We've picked the best discounted MagSafe chargers for you. G

    Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 Wireless Charger
    Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 Wireless Charger
    $79.99 $99.99 Save $20

    This MagSafe-compatible charger from Belkin can charge your iPhone and AirPods at the same time. As the phone is held by the magnets on the charger, any non-MagSafe iPhones won't just stick. Belkin also bundles in a power adapter.

    $79.99 at Amazon
    Belkin MagSafe wireless charger
    Belkin MagSafe Wireless Charger
    $27.38 $59.99 Save $32.61

    This is another magnetic charger from Belkin that uses official MagSafe tech and offers 15W fast charging speeds. Interestingly, the charger has a pop-up stand that lets you prop up the iPhone for watching videos while it’s charging. The braided cable that comes with the charger is 6.6 feet long and has an attached strap.

    $27.38 at Amazon
    Apple MagSafe Charger
    Apple MagSafe Charger
    $29.99 $39 Save $9.01

    If you're looking for a basic charging solution, this MagSafe charger will get the job done. It has a USB Type-C end and supports 15W wireless charging.

    $29.99 at Amazon

Qi wireless chargers

If you have an iPhone 8 or newer model, you can take advantage of Qi wireless charging to fuel your iPhone without depending on cables. However, Qi limits charging to a maximum of 7.5W, rather than the 15W you get with MagSafe.

    Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger
    Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger
    $101.24 $119.99 Save $18.75

    When single and dual chargers aren’t enough, you can get this Belkin 3-in-1 charger. It can charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch at the same time. The charger supports up to 7.5W charging for the iPhone and 5W for other devices.

    $101.24 at Amazon
    Anker PowerWave Pad
    Anker PowerWave 10W Wireless Charger Pad
    $10.99 $13.99 Save $3

    This wireless charging mat is great for charging your iPhone or AirPods case at a low price. It has a USB Type-A end, and it supports charging your iPhone at up to 7.5W.

    $10.99 at Amazon
    Yootech wireless charger
    Yootech Wireless Charger
    $11.19 $19.99 Save $8.8

    This budget-friendly Qi wireless charging pad comes in six different colors and will fuel your iPhone at 7.5W. The package also includes a 3-foot USB Type-C cable.

    $11.19 at Amazon