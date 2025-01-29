Summary Source: Microsoft

Users will be able to share files and PCs directly from the Start menu, making the process simpler.

These features are gradually rolling out to Windows Insiders in the Dev and Beta channels.

Back in June 2024, Microsoft enhanced the Phone Link experience and baked it directly into the Start menu, but this feature was initially limited to Android users. iPhone users are now getting a bit more love from Windows 11.

As announced in a Windows Insider Blog post, iPhone users can now connect their devices to Windows PCs and interact with them from the Start menu as well.

iPhone users will be able to share files directly from the Start menu

Once your iPhone is connected to your Windows PC, you'll be able to quickly access features that Android devices have enjoyed, like viewing messages, calls, checking your iPhone’s battery level and connectivity status, and monitoring recent activity—all directly from the Start menu.

Microsoft also began rolling out the feature to share files between your iPhone and PC via Phone Link late last year. This process has now been made quicker and more convenient, allowing you to share files to devices directly from the Start menu. Simply access your connected device in the Start menu and click the Send files button. Quite similar to AirDrop on Macs, right?

Previously, you needed to use the Phone Link app to pair your Android or iPhone device to your PC. Now, new users can link their devices directly from the Start menu. Just open the Start menu, choose whether you're connecting an Android or iPhone, and follow the on-screen instructions.

Source: Microsoft

At the moment, these features are gradually rolling out to Windows Insiders in the Dev and Beta channels. As with most gradual rollouts, it may take some time before they reach everyone.