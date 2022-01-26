Apple announces its iPhone macro photography challenge

Every year, Apple invites iPhone users worldwide to join its #ShotoniPhone challenge. As the name of the challenge suggests, it’s a photography one that gives participants the chance to get featured on Apple’s website, billboards, and other public platforms. This year’s challenge revolves around macro photos shot on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Users interested in participating have until February 16 of this year to post their submissions.

To join the challenge, post your macro shots on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtags #ShotoniPhone and #iPhonemacrochallenge. Alternatively, you can send an email to [email protected] using the following naming format for your photo: ‘firstname_lastname_macro_iPhonemodel.’ Additionally, you will have to use ‘Shot on iPhone Macro Challenge Submission’ as a subject line for your email. Emailing your submissions ensures the photos are uploaded in the highest quality possible — as opposed to posting them on social media. The company has shared some tips for the interested:

Make sure to get close to your subject — you can get as close as 2 centimeters (about an inch) away.

Place the primary point of focus near the center of the frame, as that’s where the sharpest focus is when shooting in macro on iPhone.

Tap an area in the viewfinder to set a specific focus point.

Shoot at .5x to capture an Ultra Wide field of view, or try shooting at 1x for tighter framing — iPhone will automatically switch cameras as you get close while maintaining the 1x framing.

Apple will announce ten winners in April — once the judges evaluate the submitted photos. Selected shots will get featured in Apple Store locations, digital campaigns, and other places. You can read the entire newsroom post on the company’s website if you’re curious to know additional details.

Will you be participating in Apple’s #ShotoniPhone macro photography challenge this year? Let us know in the comments section below.