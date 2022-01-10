The upcoming iPhone SE 3rd Gen could be revealed as soon as this Spring

Apple first revealed an iPhone SE model back in March 2016. The phone features the familiar iPhone 5S design and was aimed at people looking for an affordable device. Four years later, the company released the iPhone SE 2nd Gen — which has an iPhone 8 exterior and remains one of the best iPhones to buy today. However, it would be a good idea to hold back on this purchase if you’re not in a hurry. That’s because the 3rd Gen could be revealed as soon as this Spring.

As MacRumors reports, Mark Gurman’s latest Power On newsletter mentions that the iPhone SE 3rd Gen could be revealed in March or April. The phone is expected to retain the same iPhone 8 design while bringing newer components to the table. If the rumors were to be true, this iPhone will be the first SE model that supports 5G networks. It is also said that it might be powered by the Apple A15 Bionic chip, which is included in the iPhone 13 lineup.

Apple currently sells the iPhone SE 2nd Gen for $399 in the US. It’s still unclear how much the upcoming model will cost. However, it’s safe to assume that it’ll remain in the same price range — considering it’s Apple’s affordable option. And just like the 2nd Gen, it’s expected to feature the same 4.7-inch LCD display, Touch ID home button, thick bezels, and 12MP rear camera.

In addition to the iPhone SE 3rd Gen, Apple could also be revealing a new 27-inch iMac and a high-end Mac Mini powered by the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips during its virtual Spring event. Additionally, Gurman expresses that WWDC will most likely remain a virtual event this year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Do you plan on buying the upcoming iPhone SE 3rd Gen? Let us know in the comments section below.