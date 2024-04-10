Key Takeaways Leak reveals iPhone SE 4 will sport 6.1" OLED screen, Snapdragon X70 modem, and 6GB RAM.

Camera features include 1080p cinematic mode, smart HDR, and portrait mode.

iPhone SE 4 speculated to launch in early 2025, possibility of 3279 mAh battery pack.

Looking for an iPhone on a budget? Apple's upcoming iPhone SE 4 will be the tech giant's latest entry that will focus on affordability. Past that, we didn't know much about this new phone, including what hardware it would sport. However, a leaker has made a post on X making claims about what the iPhone SE 4 will pack under the hood.

Related iPhone 15 review: A major yet sneaky upgrade from its predecessor Apple's iPhone 15 might look like last year's iPhone 14, and the iPhone 13 before that. But it's an upgrade that impresses nonetheless.

Details of the iPhone SE 4 appear online

As spotted by Notebook Check, Nguyen Phi Hung on X posted a leak of what we can expect from the iPhone SE 4. The specifications start off pretty impressive for a budget phone, packing a 6.1" LTPS OLED 60Hz screen, 1080p support, and an AI photography mode. It'll also feature Wi-Fi 6, 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and a Snapdragon X70 modem. Some sources claim that the phone will pack an 3279 mAh battery, and can be charged either via a cable or wirelessly.

Unfortunately, there has been no leak on when the iPhone SE 4 will release. However, people have speculated that it may arrive sometime in early 2025, which would mean we wouldn't have to wait long until we see the iPhone SE 4 in the wild.

Will the iPhone SE 4 do better than its older brother?

The iPhone SE (right) looks so outdated compared to flagship iPhones.

As nice as an affordable iPhone sounds, we weren't too impressed with the iPhone SE 3 released in 2022. For example, we pitted the Pixel 7a vs. the iPhone SE 3 and found that the former was a far superior option despite costing a little more. And when we put the Google Pixel 6a against the iPhone SE 3, we found that the latter was a good way to get into Apple's ecosystem if you owned an older iPhone, despite its somewhat outdated design.

Unfortunately, the iPhone SE 4 may follow in the SE 3's mistakes. The leaked specs state that the iPhone SE 4 will use Wi-Fi 6, but we're already in the middle of a Wi-Fi 7 rollout. Whether or not this will be a dealbreaker for people is wholly dependent on how quickly they adopt Wi-Fi 7; if people are still mostly Wi-Fi 6 when the iPhone SE 4 comes out, there's a chance it may come out the other side unscathed. We'll just have to wait and see if the iPhone SE 4 will avoid its predecessor's mistakes.