Apple is expected to launch the iPhone SE 4 in 2025 as the successor to last year's third-gen iPhone SE. Rumors have long suggested that the upcoming device could bring a number of upgrades over its predecessor, and a new report now reveals some of the new features and design choices that could finally bring Apple's mid-ranger to the modern era.

According to MacRumors, the iPhone SE 4 is known internally within Apple by its codename 'Ghost,' and is expected to get a complete visual revamp compared to its predecessor. Unlike the current model that looks outdated by 2023 standards, the new device is said to get a design derived from the base iPhone 14, meaning it will be taller than the outgoing model, and with a notch at the top. The device is also tipped to get Face ID (instead of the Home button with the Touch ID sensor), which has long been standard on the flagship iPhones.

The report further claims that the iPhone SE 4 will not only use a tweaked version of the iPhone 14 chassis, but Apple is even using iPhone 14 parameters to test the device internally. The only two major changes from the iPhone 14 model will reportedly be the addition of an Action button and a USB-C port (instead of Lightning) for charging. While the Action button replaced the ring/silent switch on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, USB-C debuted on the iPhone 15 series this year.

Another area where the iPhone SE 4 promises to be a significant upgrade over its predecessor is the rear-facing camera module. After using an older 12MP sensor in the current model, Apple is said to offer a 48MP primary camera in the next-gen iPhone SE. It should be music to the years of buyers and tech influencers who have been pleading for an upgraded image sensor for years. In addition, the iPhone SE 4 is also tipped to finally ditch LCD in favor of an OLED panel, which will be another first for the iPhone SE series.

The report also claims that Apple is using the iPhone SE 4 to test its rumored in-house 5G modem, codenamed 'Sinope.' It was originally tipped to be the first iPhone to feature Apple's own 5G modem, but that is now unlikely to be the case, given that the company recently signed a deal with Qualcomm to procure 5G modems until 2026. Either way, the iPhone SE 4 promises to be an interesting device, and if the leaks hold up, it could just be what Apple needs to take on Android mid-rangers from Samsung, OnePlus, Nothing, and others.