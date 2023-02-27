Apple has reportedly resumed working on the iPhone SE 4. Its biggest change could be the retirement of LCD in favor of a 6.1-inch OLED screen.

For a while now, Apple has been releasing an affordable iPhone SE model every couple of years. And while the iPhone SE 3 isn't the best iPhone out there, it still is a decent smartphone for those on a limited budget. After all, it packs the A13 Bionic chip powering the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14, and it supports 5G networks. Unfortunately, though, it offers an overused chassis, a dated camera, and an ancient LCD screen. If you've been eyeing the upcoming iPhone SE 4, then you'll be delighted to hear that Apple could finally be retiring the LCD in favor of a larger, 6.1-inch OLED display.

According to the reliable Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple has resumed working on the iPhone SE 4. The upcoming affordable iPhone could retire the old exterior design first introduced on the iPhone 6. Instead, the company could go for a larger 6.1-inch OLED screen with thinner bezels and a more modern design. So the display could pretty much look like that of an iPhone 14, featuring a notch, rounded corners, and no physical Home button.

Apart from the 6.1-inch OLED, Apple could also implement its own 5G modem on the iPhone SE 4, instead of relying on Qualcomm. While it's unclear if the iPhone 16 series will also utilize Apple's baseband chip (due to technical difficulties), it's pretty clear that the company is attempting to steer away from third parties.

When it comes to the rear-facing side, it's still unclear if the iPhone SE will finally adopt MagSafe charging and a dual-camera system when the 4th-gen model launches. Considering that this phone costs around $400, Apple typically avoids equipping it with newer technologies found on its higher-end smartphones. So we wouldn't be surprised if its back looks like that of an iPhone XR, featuring a single camera lens.

With the Cupertino firm usually releasing a new iPhone SE every two years or so, we can assume that the SE 4 model won't launch until early to mid-2024 or so. Of course, Apple could always surprise us with a sudden, early release. However, the existing rumors seemingly don't state any of that.

Do you plan on buying this affordable smartphone when it launches? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments section below.