LCD iPhones aren’t dead, and the next one could be right around the corner

Apple, when compared to other smartphone manufacturers, has been sticking to LCD screens on its phones for longer than it should. Until the iPhone 12 lineup last year, all of its flagship lineups released in September included at least one LCD iPhone, and that includes the iPhone 11. For a while, Apple has resorted to keeping OLED screens exclusively for the highest-end models, usually called “Pro” iPhones. We were hoping Apple would ditch the use of dated LCD screens on lower-end models, like the iPhone SE, considering how good OLEDs have proliferated the price ranges. However, it seems like this won’t be happening for at least two more years.

While the Cupertino tech giant has completely switched to OLED screens on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups, it still plans to release an LCD “iPhone SE Plus” next year. These expectations come from Ross Young — CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC). He posted a tweet earlier stating that Apple will be releasing a 5G-equipped iPhone SE Plus in 2022 that has a 4.7″ LCD screen, similar to that of the iPhone 8.

We now hear the next LCD iPhone will be introduced in 2022 and called the SE Plus with the same 4.7″ LCD as the 8 along with 5G. We hear the iPhone SE3 with a 5.7″ – 6.1″ LCD is now pushed to 2024. https://t.co/9gxiAAk8Yi — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) October 25, 2021

This points at a phone similar to the previous-gen iPhone SE, but with some updated internals. Young also mentions that Apple has pushed the 2023 iPhone SE 3rd Gen to 2024. Rumors suggest that it will have a 5.7″ – 6.1″ hole-punch LCD screen. So this means that we will still be seeing LCD iPhones till at least 2024, unless Apple scraps its plans. This isn’t very surprising to see on the iPhone SE models because they’re significantly cheaper than high-end ones. Apple has to sacrifice certain features and build materials to keep the production costs low, though arguments can be made on how the company keeps healthy margins for itself in several other products.

It’s not very clear why Apple is resorting to the “Plus” naming. The phone will share the size of an iPhone 8, rather than an iPhone 8 Plus. It could be because it’ll probably feature 5G capabilities, but that doesn’t make much sense. The Plus used to indicate a larger screen on older iPhone models before the “Max” switch took place. Ross has a 100% accuracy rate, so it’ll likely be the case, unless Apple changes its plans. The tech overlord could be releasing the new iPhone SE Plus around Spring 2022, considering the SE 2020 came out in April. Until then, we won’t be able to confirm any rumors revolving around it.

