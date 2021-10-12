USB C on iPhone? It’s already a reality. Kind of

Apple is the only major smartphone brand that still hasn’t switched to the USB Type C port yet. Instead, the Cupertino giant uses its proprietary Lighting connector, forcing iPhone users to carry an extra cable. While we don’t know when Apple will ditch the Lightning connector on iPhones, a DIY YouTuber has reverse-engineered his iPhone X to install a USB Type C port on it.

This impressive feat was achieved by Kenni Pillonel, a Swiss robotics student with a background in electronics (via AppleInsider). In a YouTube Short, Pillonel gives us our first look at an iPhone with a USB Type C connector. The 40-second clip shows a modified iPhone X featuring a Type C connector being charged via a USB Type C cable. The modified connector also supports data transfers. Check out the video below to see it for yourself:

Pillonel says he reverse-engineered the Apple C94 connector and made his own PCB with a female USB C port which he managed to fit inside his iPhone X. The YouTuber hasn’t clarified whether charging the iPhone over the modified USB C port has any negative impact, like slower charging speeds.

Pillonel has been working on this DYI project for some time now. Back in May, he posted a proof-of-concept video on his YouTube channel showcasing the USB-C iPhone Mod and the challenges he faced putting it all together. In a quick update video last month, he revealed that he had ordered a flexible PCB and was on track to achieve his goal. And now he has finally done it. If you’re interested in learning more about the project, you can check out his blog post, which details the technical side of things. Pillonel says he will soon be posting a full-length video on his channel showcasing exactly how he achieved this feat.