Your iPhone can now be a webcam for your Mac

Apple has just announced during its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) that it is introducing a new integration between a Mac and an iPhone. macOS Ventura and iOS 16 will allow users to utilize an iPhone as a webcam for a Mac. This addition works seamlessly and requires no setup — as you’d expect Apple features to work in general.

Thanks to the complete integration between both operating systems, the Mac will be able to take advantage of the iPhone’s smart camera features when in webcam mode. For example, Center Stage will allow users to move around a room while staying in the frame. Additionally, they can take advantage of the Portrait modes on the iPhone to blur their backgrounds or apply different lighting effects.

This change is a very welcome one as it allows Mac Mini and Mac Studio users to depend on an iPhone as a webcam instead of buying a dedicated one. Additionally, it’s a great way to for MacBook users to appear sharper in video calls — as the iPhone’s rear cameras have higher resolutions than those included in MacBooks. That’s not to mention Center Stage and the lighting effects that are absent on MacBooks by default.

This Continuity Camera is another proof that Apple is further working on tightening its ecosystem. When users weigh all of the features they get when they buy all of the company’s products, it tempts them to ditch devices from rivaling manufacturers. Ultimately, no third-party, cross-platform software will be as well-integrated into a system as those baked in the operating systems by Apple. As a result, no one can compete with the Cupertino tech giant when it comes to supporting continuity features across Apple products and devices sold by other companies.

Do you see yourself using the new iPhone webcam feature on your Mac? If so, why? Let us know in the comments section below.