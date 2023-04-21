With so much of our day-to-day lives tied to our phones, it can be downright terrifying when your iPhone won’t turn on or charge. The common IT solution, turning it off and back on again, certainly won't work if your iPhone doesn't turn on in the first place. Thankfully, there are products like Tenorshare ReiBoot that are designed to recover and repair iOS systems safely at home.

Understandably, you will want to know all the potential causes and options for what to do if your phone won’t turn on before making a decision. Here is a breakdown of everything you need to know.

Must-know reasons: Why won't my iPhone turn on?

This might seem obvious, but a common reason why your iPhone won't turn on is a lack of power. If you’ve determined that’s not the issue, here are a few other possibilities.

There could be an issue with the phone’s software, such as corruption.

You’re charging device could be broken or malfunctioning.

Your battery health could be dwindling or in a deep discharge state.

The hardware could be damaged or compromised, like if there is debris in the charging port.

You could be dealing with a system glitch caused by an update or downgrade corruption.

There might be damage to an internal component from a drop or water damage.

The cause might not always be clear and, sometimes, the solution isn’t either. There are numerous options for what to do if your iPhone won't turn on, and it’s important to understand the difficulties, components, and risk factors of each.

Three common ways to fix an iPhone that won't turn on (low success rate)

Here are the easiest and most common approaches, but their success rates can be very low. If you want to quickly and successfully repair your phone without data loss, skip directly to option four.

1. Charge your iPhone

As mentioned before, your phone may have run out of power. Before moving on to more laborious options, this is the first thing to rule out. Plug your phone into a charger and leave it for around twenty minutes. If you see no changes, you should also try a different charger, in case your primary one is broken. This option is easy and risk-free.

2. Fix iPhone with a hard reset

For another easy, risk-free option, try a hard reset. This is completed by quickly pressing and releasing the volume up button, then doing the same to the volume down button, then pressing and holding the opposite side button until the Apple logo appears on the screen.

3. Factory reset your iPhone via iTunes

Another option you can try at home is a factory reset, however, this will result in data loss. If losing your data isn’t ideal, skip straight to option four. If you’re fully backed up and don’t mind data loss, here’s how to do a factory reset.

Connect iPhone to a computer with iTunes. iTunes should auto-detect your device in recovery mode and suggest either an update or a factory restore. Select Restore, which will reset your iPhone to factory settings. iTunes will download software and install it on your iPhone.

Easy ways to fix an iPhone that won't turn on without data loss (high success rate)

If you want to repair your phone quickly at home without risking data loss, Tenorshare has a reliable option with ReiBoot.

4. Fix iPhone won't turn On via the iOS system repair tool

The previous three options come with either low success rates or high risk for data disruption. If you’re looking for a quick method to fix an iPhone that won't turn on, without data loss and with a high success rate, you’ll want to try Tenorshare ReiBoot. ReiBoot is an iOS system repair tool that can fix over 150 iOS system issues without putting your data at risk. Here’s how it works.

Download the ReiBoot iOS system repair tool to your computer. Once, installed, connect your phone to Mac or PC and open ReiBoot. Click the Start button Choose Standard Repair and then download the firmware. It'll take just a couple of minutes. Once finished downloading, click Start Standard Repair and wait while it fixes the issues. At this point, your iPhone should turn on and won’t have lost any data in the process.

If all the above four options did not work for you, it's probably a hardware issue. This means it’s time to contact Apple support. This is best left as a last resort since it might end up being an expensive experience and/or one that could result in loss of data.

More fixes for common iPhone issues

Tenorshare has a wide range of products to address other common iPhone needs. Whether your iPhone needs data recovery, passcode unlock, or WhatsApp data transfers, Tenorshare has a product to help. The Tenorshare ReiBoot repair tool alone can fix more than 150 different system problems, such as an iPhone stuck on the Apple logo, a screen that won't turn on, and a recovery mode loop. This tool is safe, simple to use, and versatile, making it an easy choice when your iPhone won't turn on.