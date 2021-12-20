iPhones could finally be getting periscope zoom, but you will have to wait

iPhones — particularly newer models — are known for their powerful cameras. The resulting images are sharp, vivid, and can often be mistaken for DSLR shots in some cases. However, one feature they current lack is periscope zoom. The most some current models support is 3x optical zoom. With a periscope lens, that could potentially increase to up to 10x. According to Ming-Chi Kuo, at least one iPhone 15 model will include a periscope lens.

As per a MacRumors report, Kuo believes that the periscope lens is coming to at least one iPhone model in 2023. The introduction of this lens could enable dramatically increased optical zoom. Thanks to folded camera optics in the lens, the design would remain compact and suitable for a smartphone. It’s yet to be seen whether the rear camera bump’s size will change with this potential introduction or not.

The leaker has claimed before that the iPhone 14 lineup could include a 48-megapixel camera on the Pro models. This would be one of the most significant upgrades to Apple’s mobile camera in years if it turns out to be true. He also believes that it’ll be capable of shooting 8K video footage — an upgrade from the current 4K — which would be supported to view on Apple’s rumored AR/VR headset that could launch in 2022. The reliable leaker doesn’t add any more details to this previous rumor of his. So it’s still unclear what other camera updates next year’s iPhone lineup could get.

Kuo has shared before that the iPhone 14 Pro models could support both 48-megapixel and 12-megapixel output. Thanks to a process called pixel binning, the next Pro iPhones could shoot at the former quality in bright conditions. The latter would be reserved to low-light environments to persevere the quality of the resulting photo.

Will you be upgrading to the iPhone 14 or 15 for the potentially improved cameras? Let us know in the comments section below.