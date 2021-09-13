iPhone 13 lineup might finally ditch 64GB storage and go all the way up to 1TB

We’re one day away from the Apple Special Event, and some new details have surfaced yet again. We strongly believe that Apple will be releasing the iPhone 13 lineup, alongside the Apple Watch Series 7 and the redesigned AirPods 3 tomorrow. Ming-Chi Kuo, a reliable Apple analyst, has shared a new report regarding the upcoming products, mainly revolving around the storage offered on the iPhone 13 lineup.

In his report (via 9to5Mac), Kuo states that Apple will finally be dropping the 64GB storage configuration across all iPhone 13 models. He also states that Apple will be adding a 1TB option for the Pro models, doubling the storage from last year. This change isn’t surprising. After all, photos and videos shot on the newer iPhones will take up more space, and the extra storage will definitely come in handy. Not to mention that Apple Music now support lossless and high-res lossless audio formats, so audiophiles will get to download more of their favorite songs.

Apple currently offers 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage options on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. This year’s non-Pro models will likely include a 512GB variant. As for the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, they’re expected to offer the same 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB options as last year, along with the all-new 1TB configuration.

Kuo also shares fears regarding iPhone 13 supply shortages in his latest report, stating:

We believe that iPhone’s current production challenge is the component shortage. Due to the component shortage, the legacy models had been cut by about 5–10% in 3Q21. The iPhone 13 shipment in 4Q21 may have a potential downside risk due to component shortage. However, this downside has a limited impact on iPhone 13 shipments. We believe that iPhone 13 shipments in 2021 can grow by more than 10% YoY (vs. iPhone 12 shipments in 2020).

Additionally, the report confirms that the AirPods 3 will be announced during the Special Event tomorrow. It also highlights that the AirPods 2nd Generation will remain available for purchase. This is likely because the redesign might not necessarily suit all users’ tastes.

Everything will be confirmed tomorrow when Apple makes the details public to all. Make sure to check back here during and after the Special Event for our live coverage, summary, and commentary.

Featured image: iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro