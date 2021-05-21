iPod touch with iPhone 12-like design will reportedly launch this fall

It’s been two years since Apple released a new iPod touch, but the company will allegedly change that this fall. The most recent iPod touch model hit the scene in May 2019, but has largely been out of the spotlight.

The new report comes from MacRumors contributor Steve Moser, who cites Twitter user AppleLe257 as a source of the new information. Details for the device are still a mystery, but renders included with Moser’s report suggest the new device will be redesigned to look like the iPhone 12, which means squared edges and a variety of color options. The renders also show the upcoming iPod touch could feature a single-camera setup similar to past releases.

In November 2020, Apple added ‘iPod touch’ to their Apple Music PR blurb. Well now we know why. This Fall Apple is planning to release the next version of the iPod touch. Thanks to @AppleLe257 for sourcing info & @Apple_Tomorrow for the renders! pic.twitter.com/ImQQj3hxDc — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) May 21, 2021

It’s unclear how big the new iPod touch’s display will be and what kind of specs it will have. The renders suggest the device will feature Face ID and feature a screen that stretches from edge to edge. The current iPod touch’s display is only 4 inches, which is tiny by today’s standards. We’d expect the new device to, at the very least, get upgraded to be as big as the iPhone mini’s 5.4-inch screen.

While we’re playing the guessing game, perhaps we can expect the new iPod touch to feature 64GB of storage as its base option and an A14 Bionic chip, which was introduced with the iPhone 12 series. We would anticipate Apple to use older specs in order to keep the cost of the new iPod touch down; the current model is available for $199, which gets you 32GB of storage and an A10 Fusion chip.

The current design from 2019 is looking outdated compared to the rest of Apple’s lineup

According to Moser, he wasn’t able to independently verify the veracity of the information in his report, so he said to treat all of this as merely a rumor, not a leak. Be that as it may, Moser notes that in November 2020 Apple added “iPod touch” to its Apple Music PR blurb, possibly suggesting a new model is on the way.