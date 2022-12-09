The iQoo 11 is very exciting. It comes with brand new mobile hardware that hasn't been seen in a commercial device yet.

The iQoo 11 is an upper mid-tier (or entry-level flagship, depending on how you want to look at it) phone targeting the China and Southeast Asia region, released by a Chinese sub-brand that pumps out phones every few months. Normally, such a device wouldn't command much global attention, but this one is different. It's the first phone to offer us a look a three new pieces of new mobile hardware that will be the Android flagship standard in 2023.

The iQoo 11 is the first phone launching outside China to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 silicon, to feature Samsung's 144Hz E6 LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display panel, and to use UFS 4.0 memory standard. On top of that, it's also the first phone outside China to run on Vivo's V2 imaging chip (iQoo is a sub-brand of Vivo) and the first non-Pixel phone to ship with Android 13.

That's a lot of firsts for a phone that's priced relatively affordably in Asia (pricing varies, but the base model starts at the equivalent of $545). Such is the competitive nature of the Asian phone scene. I've spent a few days with the iQoo 11, and here are my impressions

iQoo 11: Specs

Specifications iQoo 11 Silicon Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Display 6.78-inch Samsung E6 AMOLED, 2K, 144Hz Memory 16GB LPDDR5X RAM + 256GB UFS 4.0 storage Cameras 50MP GNV wide; 13MP 2x telephoto; 8MP ultra-wide Battery 5,000 mAh, 120W charging (charger included) Dimensions 164.86 × 77.07 × 8.72 mm Weight 205 Build Vegan leather back, Gorilla Glass Victus front, aluminum sides Software FunTouchOS 13 based on Android 13

Design and hardware: The first with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

It comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip

A new 144Hz Samsung E6 AMOLED panel

UFS 4.0 storage, which will be the new standard

The iQoo 11 continues the design language established by several previous iQoo phones, including the white finish and three stripes. New with this model is that the white part on the back is made of "vegan leather," or polyurethane material made to look and feel like leather. It's a change I like, as the leather-like finish gives the phone a better grip. The three stripes are crafted out of fiberglass, thus giving the phone a nice two-tone texture.

Around the front is a brilliant, gorgeous, 6.78-inch display using Samsung's newest E6 OLED display with Quad HD resolution, 1,800 nits of maximum brightness, and up to a 144Hz refresh rate. However, I can't see any meaningful difference between 144Hz and 120Hz. This isn't a big deal since I think 120Hz displays offer fluid-enough animations. The screen is a stunner, and the panel is also entirely flat, which some may like.

There's a fingerprint scanner underneath the display, but it's an optical scanner and not the superior Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max scanner that was used in the last iQoo device I tested. Qualcomm's 3D Sonic Max has a larger scanning area and is slightly faster to unlock. Still, the optical scanner here — likely sourced from Goodix — is good enough. It is interesting that iQoo decided to go all in and give this phone several new pieces of hardware while taking a step back in others, including the cameras (more on this later).

Most importantly, though, is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the newest and best chip in the Android space, and the one that'll power most Android flagships in 2023. I am not a benchmark person, but I ran Geekbench, CrossMark, and Antutu anyway, and the scores are indeed the highest I've seen in any Android phone. My colleague Adam Conway previously already ran some benchmarks on a demo device running the same chip, and the results are similar. Simply put, if you want the most powerful chip in an Android phone, this is it.

There's a large 5,000 mAh battery that can be topped up at 120W speeds using the included charger. From my testing, the phone could top up from 0 to 100 in 19 and a half minutes. This type of charging speed is not uncommon for Chinese phones, but to the average North American consumer, it will be mindbogglingly fast.

The iQoo 11 also features 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. UFS 4.0 is the newest universal flash storage standard and will be used in the highest-end mobile devices. Not only does UFS 4.0 offer faster read/write speeds, but it's also said to be more energy efficient. I haven't used the phone long enough to confirm whether the phone is actually more energy efficient, but it has faster read/write speeds according to multiple benchmark apps, including Androbench.

The phone also has excellent haptics and solid stereo speakers. The only things missing are wireless charging, IP rating, and premium camera hardware.

Cameras: Not quite premium

Good, but not great camera hardware headlined by a 50MP GN V sensor

Flanked by a mediocre 8MP ultra-wide sensor

Vivo's V2 imaging chip is here to produce excellent HDR

I say the iQoo 11 doesn't have "premium camera hardware" because I am using the highest standards set by Xiaomi and iQoo's parent brand, Vivo. The iQoo packs a triple camera main system, headlined by a 50MP GN V sensor with a 1/1.56-inch image sensor size. This is a very good sensor, and that size is respectable, but it falls behind the Sony IMX989 used in the Xiaomi 12S Ultra and Vivo's own X90 Pro Plus (so far released only for the China market).

There's also a 13MP 2X telephoto zoom lens, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 16MP selfie camera that's fine. The numbers say it all: this hardware is merely serviceable, hardly considered top tier.

But iQoo is banking on that aforementioned V2 imaging chip to work wonders. The V2 is the second generation of Vivo's own custom-built imaging chip. The first chip was a major reason why the Vivo X70 and X80 Pro phones had some of the best cameras around. The V1's magic, from my extensive testing over several months, was its uncanny HDR ability; the Vivo X70 Pro Plus and X80 Pro almost never blew out highlights.

I've only had limited testing time so far, but the iQoo 11 continues Vivo's excellent HDR. Every shot below is perfectly balanced. The highlights aren't blown out and shadowed areas are brightened. However, Vivo's HDR can be a bit heavy-handed, resulting in shots that look artificial.

Truth be told, I don't have much interest in testing the V2 chip with this camera hardware. I'm waiting to get my hands on the Vivo X90 Pro Plus, which features cutting-edge mobile hardware, to really see what the V2 is capable of. Overall, the iQoo 11 camera system is fine, but the 8MP ultra-wide is going to be soft on details no matter the imaging chip or software.

Software: How bad is FunTouchOS?

First non-Pixel phone to ship with Android 13

But it's covered by Vivo's own divisive Android skin

The iQoo 11 is also the first non-Pixel phone to ship with Android 13. Vivo being the first third-party Android phone maker to push the newest version of Android is not new — two years ago Vivo even beat Google to the punch in releasing an Android 11 device.

The Android 13 here, however, is covered by Vivo's FunTouch OS Android skin, which most reviewers tend to dislike, and I can see why. FunTouch isn't as customizable as Oppo's ColorOS or OnePlus' OxygenOS; FunTouch's multitasking system is also not as robust as the one seen in Samsung's OneUI.

But overall, FunTouch 13 is fine. It doesn't get in the way of what Google's trying to do with Android too much. All the new features of Android 13 are here, including a more customizable home screen with granular controls of UI color schemes.

FunTouchOS 13 also offers "App Pinning," an Android 13 feature designed to prevent other people from swiping away from an app on your phone to look at other things.

Vivo/iQoo does add its own extra software touches on top of Android 13, including "iManager" to manage the phone's battery optimizations and memory management and a superior native video editing app that allows trimming videos in the middle and can apply a digital crop to minimize shakes.

Ultimately, I don't think FunTouchOS is as bad as most of my peers find it to be, but it's still not my favorite Android software. For example, FunTouchOS still cannot open most apps in floating windows. Multitasking is mostly done via split-screen view.

Final thoughts: iQoo 11 shows how competitive the phone scene is in Asia

Due to iQoo 11 being mostly a Southeast Asian region phone, we won't be doing a deep dive full review on XDA since the majority of our readers will not be able to buy it. But as mentioned, it's an interesting device that offers the first glimpse at cutting-edge mobile hardware that will be seen in the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra, OnePlus 11 Pro, and other 2023 flagships.

That iQoo 11 is offering the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, UFS 4.0 storage, Samsung E6 144Hz OLED panel, 120W fast charging, and more starting at 3799 yuan ($545). That price shows how competitive the Asian phone scene is. In North America, you are not getting all of the above components unless it's a device that costs at least $800.

For readers living in regions where the iQoo 11 is available, this is definitely a worthy purchase, as the device punches above its price range in terms of hardware. The iQoo 11 is also a budget alternative for those who are interested in the Vivo X90 Pro Plus but find the price too high.