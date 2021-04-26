iQOO 7 series launched in India with 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 888 and 66W fast charging

iQOO, a sub-brand of Vivo, today launched its new iQOO 7 series in India. Since its inception, iQOO’s primary focus has remained its home country China, where it has launched multiple smartphones across different price ranges. However, the company’s global portfolio only contains one device: the iQOO 3, which launched in India last year. The last year’s iQOO 3 was impressive but felt like a missed opportunity as it missed out on a higher refresh rate display while aiming to be a gaming phone. With the iQOO 7 and iQOO 7 Legend, the company seems well-equipped to take on the competition this time around.

iQOO 7 Legend & iQOO 7: specifications

Specification iQOO 7 Legend iQOO 7 Build AG matte glass

Aluminum frame AG matte glass

Aluminum frame Dimensions & Weight 162.2mm x 75.8mm x 8.7mm

210g 163.34mm x 76.37mm x 8.43mm

196 Display 6.62-inch AMOLED (Samsung E4)

2400 x 1080 (FHD+)

120Hz refresh rate

300Hz (up to 1000Hz using Instant Touch Sampling Rate)

1300nits peak brightness

MEMC

HDR10+

Intelligent Display chip 6.62-inch AMOLED (Samsung E4)

2400 x 1080 (FHD+)

120Hz refresh rate

300Hz (up to 1000Hz using Instant Touch Sampling Rate)

MEMC

1300nits peak brightness

HDR10+

Intelligent Display chip SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 888: 1x Kryo 680 Prime Core @ 2.84GHz 3x Kryo 680 Performance Cores @ 2.4GHz 4x Kryo 680 Efficiency Cores @ 1.8GHz

Adreno 660 Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

1x ARM Cortex-A77 @ 3.2GHz 3x ARM Cortex-A77 @ 2.4GHz 4x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz

Adreno 650 GPU RAM & Storage 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5

128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5

128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage Battery & Charging 4,000mAh

66W fast wired charging 4,400mAh

66W fast-wired charger Security In-display fingerprint scanner In-display fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary: 48MP Sony IMX598 OIS

Secondary: 13MP ultra-wide, macro

Tertiary: 13MP, 50mm, telephoto Primary: 48MP Sony IMX598 OIS

Secondary: 13MP ultra-wide, macro

Tertiary:2MP monochrome Front Camera(s) 16MP 16MP Port(s) USB Type-C USB Type-C Connectivity 5G NR

Bluetooth 5.2

802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band Wi-Fi

GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo 5G NR

Bluetooth 5.1

802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band Wi-Fi

GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo Software Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1 Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1 Other Features Monster Touch

4D Dual-Linear vibration motors

Hi-Res Audio certified

Dual-speakers Dual-speakers

Hi-Res Audio certified

The iQOO 7 series comprised of two phones: the iQOO 7 and iQOO 7 Legend. Both phones have several things in common including the overall design, display, and primary camera but differ in areas such as the chipset, battery, and gaming features. For iQOO 7 Legend is the top-of-the-line flagship here. It’s built in partnership with BMW M Motorsports and features tri-color racing stripes on the back.

On the front, both phones feature a 6.62-inch AMOLED (Samsung E4) display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 1,300nits peak brightness. Under-the-hood, the iQOO 7 Legend is powered by the top-tier Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB LDDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The iQOO 7, on the other hand, opts for the Snapdragon 870 chip. iQOO says they’re using a new V6 UFS 3.1 flash chip which enables up to 21% faster read and write speeds compared to the last year’s chip. They are also touting a feature called “Extended RAM” which can re-allocate up to 3GB of flash storage to be used as RAM.

On the back, the iQOO 7 and iQOO 7 Legend feature a triple camera array comprised of a 48MP Sony IMX598 primary shooter with OIS and a 13MP wide-angle camera that also doubles as the macro lens. The third shooter on the standard iQOO 7 is a 2MP monochrome lens while the Legend gets a 13MP telephoto lens with 50mm equivalent focal length.

The iQOO 7 Legend is a gaming-focused device and as such it boasts some exclusive gaming features and hardware which is not available on the standard model.

For one, you get the Monster Touch feature, which offers an on-screen virtual joystick and control pad with pressure-sensitive digital buttons. iQOO claims this setup will let gamers play with two fingers and still accomplish what they could do with four fingers. Notably, the last year’s iQOO 3 had two pressure-sensitive shoulder buttons which allowed users to play with four fingers. The iQOO 7 Legend gets rid of these physical buttons and instead opts for the on-screen controls. It will be interesting to see whether this software solution will prove itself to be better than the shoulder buttons.

The iQOO 7 Legend also has Dual-Linear motors on the left and right sides of the phone to offer a more immersive experience in games and movies. For heat dissipation, the iQOO 7 Legend utilizes a 4096 sq. mm vapor chamber Liquid Cooling System. Meanwhile, the iQOO 7 uses a 6000 sq. mm Graphite layer Full Coverage Liquid Cooling System.

The iQOO 7 Legend packs a 4,000mAh cell while the standard iQOO 7 gets a bigger 4,400mAh battery, with both phones supporting 66W FlashCharge technology.

Other highlights of the iQOO 7 series include 5G support, dual speakers, Bluetooth 5.2/5.1, an in-display fingerprint scanner, dual-band Wi-Fi, Hi-Res Audio, and dual SIM.

Pricing & Availablity

The iQOO 7 will be available in three variants at following prices:

8GB + 128GB — ₹31,990 ($427)

8GB + 256GB — ₹33,990 ($454)

12GB + 256GB — ₹35,990 ($481)

The iQOO 7 Legend comes in two variants at the following pricing:

8GB + 128GB — ₹39,990 ($534)

12GB + 256GB — ₹43,990 ($588)

Both phones will be available for pre-order starting May 1 from iqoo.com and Amazon India with various cashback and discount offers from ICICI and Amazon.