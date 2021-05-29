XDA forums for the iQOO 7, Moto G20, Galaxy M42, and more are open!

In April, we opened up XDA forums for more than 20 smartphones, including the new Sony Xperia lineup, Moto G series, Mi 11X series, Axon 30 Ultra, and more. Today, we’re opening forums for 11 new devices, including the iQOO 7 series, Moto G20, POCO M3, Redmi Note 10S, Galaxy M42 5G, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, Sharp Aquos R6, Redmi Note 8 (2021), Vivo V21 5G and the upcoming Honor 50.

iQOO 7 / iQOO 7 Legend

Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO last month shook up the affordable flagship segment with two beasts: the iQOO 7 and iQOO 7 Legend. Both phones pack top-tier hardware and affordable price tags. While we didn’t get our hands on the standard iQOO 7, we did get hold of its more powerful sibling, the iQOO 7 Legend, and came away impressed with its gaming capabilities. Be sure to check out our in-depth performance review if you haven’t already.

iQOO 7 Forums

iQOO 7 Legend Forums

Redmi Note 8 (2021)

The new Redmi Note 8 (2021) is an upgraded version of the original Redmi Note 8 that launched back in 2019. Riding high on the nostalgia factor, the latest model retains the overall design and hardware of the original model but swaps out the Snapdragon 665 SoC for a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC.

Redmi Note 8 (2021) Forums

Redmi Note 10S

The Redmi Note 10S launched in Europe in March and subsequently made it to the Indian market earlier this month. Although it may look identical to the Redmi Note 10 Pro from the outside, it differs from the Pro model in two important areas. For example, instead of a Snapdragon processor, it has a MediaTek Helio chip. Secondly, it lacks a higher refresh rate panel. But apart from these differences, the rest of the hardware package is a very familiar story. For more details on the Redmi Note 10S, check out this post.

Redmi Note 10S Forums

Sharp Aquos R6

It wouldn’t be far-fetched to say that the Sharp Aquos R6 is one of the most exciting smartphones to launch this year. It’s the first modern smartphone to feature a massive 1-inch camera sensor. Other specs of the Aquos R6 are equally impressive and include a 6.6-inch curved IGZO OLED display with a mind-boggling 240Hz screen refresh rate, 2200nits peak brightness, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, 12GB RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Sharp Aquos R6 Forums

Motorola Moto G20

The Moto G20 is the latest entry-level offering from Motorola. It has a fairly modest hardware package, featuring a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS panel with a 90Hz screen refresh rate, Unisoc T700 octa-core SoC, 4GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage, a quad-camera setup headlined by a 48MP primary sensor, a 5,000mAh battery and Android 11.

Motorola Moto G20 Forums

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is a rebranded version of the Galaxy A42 5G for the Indian market. In terms of specifications, it has a 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB flash storage, a 48MP main camera, a 5,000mAh battery, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Forums

POCO M3 Pro / Redmi Note 10 5G

POCO expanded its portfolio with the launch of the POCO M3 Pro 5G in Europe last week. It’s essentially a rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G with a slightly different back. As far as hardware goes, you get a 6.5-inch FHD+ 90Hz LCD, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB flash storage, a 48MP primary shooter, a 5,000mAh battery, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

POCO M3 Pro / Redmi Note 10 5G Forums

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Samsung is one of the few OEMs still making high-quality Android tablets. The company recently refreshed its Galaxy Tab series with two new entries: the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite and Galaxy Tab S7 FE. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a watered-down version of the Galaxy Tab A7 from the last year. It retains the design of the Tab A7 but packs less powerful internals.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Forums

Vivo V21 5G

The Vivo V21 is the latest mid-range contender from Vivo that will definitely be on the radar of selfie lovers. The main attraction of the Vivo V21 5G is its 44MP selfie camera which promises to deliver amazingly detailed selfies even under challenging lighting. Other highlights of the device include a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, a 64MP primary shooter, 8GB RAM, and a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Vivo V21 Forums

Honor 50

Honor is gearing up to launch the new Honor 50 series. So far, Honor has confirmed the Honor 50 will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 778G SoC. Meanwhile, a now-deleted tweet from Honor Germany earlier revealed that the phone would come pre-loaded with Google apps and services. Honor has yet to set a launch date in stone, but from the look of things, an official announcement shouldn’t be too far away.

Honor 50 Forums