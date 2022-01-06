iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and 120W fast charging launched

iQOO is known to make some great value-for-money devices. The iQOO 7 and iQOO 7 Legend were affordable flagships that provided a well-rounded experience with fast performance and reliable cameras. They even made it to our list of the best Android phones in India for 2021. Building on the success of the iQOO 7 series, the brand has now launched the iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro smartphones with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. iQOO has always been about speed and it’s evident when you take a look at the specs of the iQOO 9 series along with the fact that the phones are available in a special BMW version.

iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro: Specifications

Specification iQOO 9 iQOO 9 Pro Build Metallic frame

Glass back Metallic frame

Glass back Dimensions & Weight 164.5 x 76.7 x 8.4 mm

206g 164.8 x 75.2 x 8.8 or 9.2 mm

204/210g Display 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED

1080 x 2400 pixels

HDR10

120Hz refresh rate

1,500 nits peak brightness 6.78-inch QHD+ AMOLED

1440 x 3200 pixels

HDR10

120Hz LTPO panel

1,500 nits peak brightness SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Adreno 730 GPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Adreno 730 GPU RAM & Storage 8/12GB RAM

128/256/512GB storage 8/12GB RAM

128/256/512GB storage Battery & Charging 4,700mAh

120W fast charging 4,700mAh

120W fast charging Security In-display fingerprint scanner In-display fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary: 50MP, f/1.8, OIS

Secondary: 12MP, f/2.0, 2X telephoto

Tertiary: 13MP, f/2.2, ultra-wide Primary: 50MP, f/1.8, OIS

Secondary: 16MP, f/2.2, 2.5X telephoto

Tertiary: 50MP, f/2.3, ultra-wide Front Camera(s) 16MP. f/2.5 16MP. f/2.5 Port(s) USB-C USB-C Audio Stereo speakers Stereo speakers Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax

Bluetooth 5.2

GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS Wi-Fi 6 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax

Bluetooth 5.2

GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS Software OriginOS

Android 12 OriginOS

Android 12 Colors Black, Orange, White with BMW stripes Orange, White with BMW stripes

iQOO announced its latest pair of flagship phones in China that succeed the iQOO 7 series from last year. Both the iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro come with Qualcomm’s latest mobile platform — Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. There are a few differences between the two phones though in the rest of the specifications and features. The standard iQOO 9 features a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. One of the unique aspects of this panel is that it can achieve a peak brightness of 1500 nits. You can choose between 8/12GB of RAM coupled with 256/512GB of onboard storage.

The rear of the phone houses a 50MP f/1.75 primary camera with OIS accompanied by a 13MP ultra-wide lens and a 12MP telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom capabilities. One of the major highlights of the iQOO 9 is the 120W fast charging onboard that can reportedly juice up the 4,700mAh cell in under 19 minutes. The iQOO 9 uses Vivo’s OriginOS based on top of Android 12.

While the chipset running the show is the same on both devices, the iQOO 9 Pro gets more premium features compared to the standard version in the form of a 6.78-inch QHD+ display which is now an LTPO panel. Apart from the 4,700mAh battery and 120W fast charging, the iQOO 9 Pro also gets 50W wireless charging support making it a true flagship offering. The primary camera on the rear is the same 50MP shooter but the ultra-wide camera has received an upgrade to a 50MP sensor. The 2X telephoto lens has also been upgraded to 2.5X with a 16MP unit. Unsurprisingly, the iQOO 9 Pro also runs on OriginOS based on top of Android 12.

iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro: Pricing and Availability

The iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro will currently be available only in China from 12 January, but the device should make its way to other shores in the near future. The standard iQOO 9 will be available in three color variants — Black, Orange, and a White version with BMW stripes. 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage is what you’ll get on the base variant for RMB 3,999 ($630/₹47,000). The price goes all the way up to RMB 4,799 ($750/₹56,000) for the top-end variant with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

The iQOO 9 Pro forgoes the black variant and is available only in two colors — Orange and White with BMW stripes. Even the iQOO 9 Pro has the same RAM and storage configuration as the iQOO 9 on the base variant — 8GB + 256GB — and starts at RMB 4,999 ($785/₹58,000). The top-end variant with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage will cost you RMB 5,999 ($940/₹70,000).