iQOO’s new flagship lineup packs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, gimbal cameras, and 120W fast charging

Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO has refreshed its flagship lineup in India with the iQOO 9 series. iQOO saw success with last year’s iQOO 7, which addressed most of the shortcomings of the iQOO 3 and emerged as one of the best affordable flagships in the Indian market. With the iQOO 9 series, the brand is taking things up a notch as it sets to lock horns with the upcoming OnePlus 10 series and other Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered flagships.

iQOO 9 series: Specifications

Specifications iQOO 9 Pro iQOO 9 iQOO 9 SE Dimensions and Weight 164.81x 75.2 x 8.83mm (Legend)

164.81x 75.2 x 8.895mm (Dark Cruise)

209.98g / 204.30g 159.06 x 75.14 x 8.63mm (Legend/Alpha)

159.06 x 75.14 x 8.72mm (Phoenix)

199.90g/219.0g NA Display 6.78-inch AMOLED Samsung E5

QHD+

LTPO 2.0

Adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz

300Hz touch sampling rate (up to 1000Hz in select games)

10bit depth

Intelligent Display Chip

HDR10+

500 nits max and 1500 nits peak brightness 6.56-inch AMOLED

Full HD+

120Hz refresh rate

300Hz touch sampling rate (up to 1000Hz in select games)

10bit depth

Intelligent Display Chip

HDR10+ 6.62-inch AMOLED

FHD+

120Hz refresh rate

300Hz touch sampling rate (up to 1000Hz in select games)

Intelligent Display Chip

HDR10+ SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 1x ARM Cortex-X2 @ 3.0GHz 3x ARM Cortex-A710 @ 2.50GHz 4x ARM Cortex-A510 @ 1.80GHz

Adreno 730 GPU

4nm process Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus 1x ARM Cortex-X1 @ 2.99GHz 3x ARM Cortex-A78 @ 2.4GHz 4x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz

GPU: Adreno 660 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 1x ARM Cortex-X1 @ 2.84GHz 3x ARM Cortex-A78 @ 2.4GHz 4x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz

GPU: Adreno 660 RAM and Storage 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM

128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 flash storage 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM

128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 flash storage 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM

128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 flash storage Rear Camera Primary : 50MP f/1.7 GN5, Gimbal stabilization

: 50MP f/1.7 GN5, Gimbal stabilization Secondary : 50MP f/2.27 ultra-wide, 150-degree

: 50MP f/2.27 ultra-wide, 150-degree Tertiary: 16MP f/2.23 telephoto, 2.5x zoom Primary : 48MP f/1.79 Sony IMX598

: 48MP f/1.79 Sony IMX598 Secondary : 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, 120-degree

: 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, 120-degree Tertiary: 13MP f/2.46 telephoto, 2x zoom Primary : 48MP f/1.79 Sony IMX598

: 48MP f/1.79 Sony IMX598 Secondary : 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, 120-degree

: 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, 120-degree Tertiary: 2MP monochrome Front Camera 16MP f/2.45 16MP f/2.45 NA Battery 4,700mAh battery

120W wired fast charging

50W wireless fast charging 4,350mAh

120W wired fast charging 4,500mAh

66W fast wired charging Connectivity 5G NR

Bluetooth 5.2

Dual-band Wi-Fi 5G NR

Bluetooth 5.2

Dual-band Wi-Fi 5G NR

Bluetooth 5.2

Dual-band Wi-Fi Other features Ultrasonic fingerprint scanner

Dual speakers

Hi-Res Audio

X-Axis Linear vibration motor

Vapor Chamber Liquid Cooling System Optical in-display fingerprint scanner

In-display pressure-sensitive buttons

Dual speakers

Hi-Res Audio

Dual X-Axis Linear vibration motors

Vapor Chamber Liquid Cooling System Optical in-display fingerprint scanner

Dual speakers

Z-Axis Linear vibration motor Software Android 12 with FuntouchOS 12 (Global) Android 12 with FuntouchOS 12 (Global) Android 12 with FuntouchOS 12 (Global)

iQOO 9 Pro

The iQOO 9 Pro is the most powerful of the trio, succeeding last year’s iQOO 7 Legend. iQOO has, once again, teamed up with BMW M Motorsports to give the phone a unique aesthetic appeal. The phone features a white matte back with tri-color racing stripes running from the top to the bottom. There’s also a Dark Cruise model that features bulletproof aramid fiber material developed by DuPont.

Over on the front, the iQOO 9 Pro flaunts a 6.78-inch curved QHD+ AMOLED LTPO display. It’s a Samsung E5 panel that offers 10bit color depth, 1500 nits peak brightness, a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. iQOO has also fitted a dedicated display chip that enhances colors and contrast and boosts frame rate to provide the best viewing experience in select games.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 flash storage. Coming to the camera department, the iQOO 9 has a triple camera array on the back, featuring a 50MP Samsung GN5 primary shooter with Gimbal stabilization, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 16MP 60mm telephoto lens with 2.5x optical zoom.

The phone packs a 4,700mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. The iQOO 9 Pro swaps the optical in-display fingerprint sensor on last year’s model with Qualcomm’s 3D Sonic Max ultrasonic sensor. iQOO says the new sensor is much faster (0.2s unlocking speed) and 11.1 times larger than the one on the iQOO 7.

Rounding off the hardware is a Vapor Chamber Liquid Cooling System, dual stereo speakers, 5G support, and X-Axis Linear vibration motor. The phone runs Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12 out of the box.

iQOO 9

The regular iQOO 9 is a step below the Pro model, and it’s a direct successor to the iQOO 7. It comes in three variants: Legend, Alpha, and Phoenix. The phone packs a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus, paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. On the back, the iQOO 9 sports a 48MP Sony IMX 598 main sensor with Gimbal stabilization, a 13MP wide-angle camera, and a 13MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom.

The iQOO 9 packs a smaller 4,350mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. It lacks wireless charging support and doesn’t have an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. Instead, it sticks with the good old optical under-display sensor. One notable advantage the iQOO 9 has over the Pro model is that it comes with in-display pressure-sensitive buttons. As noted in our iQOO 7 Legend review, these buttons are immensely helpful when playing multiplayer shooting games such as PUBG and Call of Duty Mobile.

Other highlights of the iQOO 9 include a dedicated display chip, dual-stereo speakers, vapor chamber, dual X-Axis Linear vibration motors, and 5G support.

iQOO 9 SE

Finally, the iQOO 9 SE is the most affordable offering in the lineup. It packs a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 888 chipset, 8GB/12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, a 48MP + 13MP + 2MP rear camera setup, and a 4,500mAh battery with 66W fast wired charging support.

Elsewhere, the iQOO 9 SE packs an in-display fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers, Z-Axis Leanar vibration motor, and 5G support.

Pricing & Availability

The iQOO 9 series will be available at the following prices:

iQOO 9 Pro 8GB + 128GB: ₹64,990 12GB + 256GB: ₹69,990

iQOO 9 8GB + 128GB: ₹42,990 12GB + 256GB: ₹46,990

iQOO 9 SE 8GB + 128GB: ₹33,990 12GB + 256GB: ₹37,990



The Pro and vanilla models will be available for pre-order on Amazon starting today, while the iQOO 9 SE pre-orders begin from March 2.