The Iqoo 9T takes on the upcoming OnePlus 10T with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC

After launching the Iqoo 9 and 9 Pro earlier this year, Vivo’s sub-brand has now launched yet another power-packed device in India — the Iqoo 9T. This new smartphone enters Iqoo’s growing portfolio of high-performance devices bearing the latest and the greatest Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC, 120Hz E5 AMOLED display, 120W FlashCharge support, and more. There’s even a white-colored variant of the phone with three rally stripes to highlight the brand’s partnership with BMW M Motorsport. With powerful specifications like these, the Iqoo 9T is clearly locking its sights on the upcoming OnePlus 10T. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Iqoo’s new flagship:

Specification Iqoo 9T Build Metallic frame

Glass back Dimensions & Weight Alpha variant: 164.55 x 77.10 x 8.37mm

Legend variant: 164.55 x 77.10 x 8.46mm

Alpha variant: 206g

Legend variant: 207g Display 6.78-inch E5 AMOLED display

120Hz refresh rate

2400 x 1080 resolution

1,500 nits

HDR10+ SoC Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC RAM & Storage 8GB+128GB

12GB+256GB Battery & Charging 4,700mAh

120W FlashCharge Security In-display fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary: 50MP GN5 Ultra-Sensing camera (f/1.88) Secondary: 13MP Ultra wide-angle camera (f/2.2) Tertiary: 12MP portrait camera (f/1.98) with 2x optical zoom Front Camera(s) 16MP f/2.45 Port(s) USB Type-C port Audio Dual Stereo speaker Connectivity 5G

LTE

Wi-Fi 2.4Ghz/5GHz

Bluetooth 5.2 Software Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12 Other Features Real-time Extreme Night vision

Super Night Video

XDR Photo

The new Iqoo 9T has a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 memory, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. You also get a 6.78-inch 1440p 120Hz E5 AMOLED display on the front with a peak brightness of 1,500 nits. Iqoo is using a 4,700mAh battery for this phone and it supports 120W FlashCharge technology which can charge the phone to 100-percent within 20 minutes. It’s an impressive specification on paper, but the Iqoo 9T isn’t the only phone that supports insane charging speeds like this. We already have devices like the Realme GT Neo 3 and the OnePlus 10R on the market right now that supports 150W charging. It’ll be interesting to see how the Iqoo 9T will compete against those devices on the battery front.

Iqoo is once again betting big on the overall performance of this phone. The flagship chipset inside this phone is supported by the new V1 Plus chip to offer better performance overall by reducing the GPU workload. The device also packs a vapor chamber liquid cooling system to regulate the temperature under heavy loads. The camera system on the Iqoo 9T includes a 50MP GN5 1/1.57-inch sensor, a 13MP ultra wide-angle camera, and a 12MP IMX663 portrait sensor. Notably, the V1 Plus chip is said to improve image processing efficiency.

Iqoo 9T India launch: Pricing and availability

The Iqoo 9T is now available to purchase from Iqoo’s web store for a starting price of ₹49,999 (roughly $636). The 12GB+256GB variant can be had for ₹54,999, and you can take advantage of some exciting launch offers to bring the price further down. You can buy the phone in two colorways — the Alpha edition (black) and Legend edition (white with a triple-color stripe design). The device will go on sale on Amazon India starting August 4.