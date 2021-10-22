iQOO releases Android 12 beta rollout schedule for its devices

Several Android OEMs have announced Android 12 beta programs over the last few weeks. While some OEMs have already started rolling out early builds of the software to a handful of devices, others are still getting around to sharing the release timeline for their phones. Yesterday, Vivo shared the Funtouch OS beta release timeline for a handful of its devices. Now, its subsidiary iQOO has joined the Android 12 beta party.

iQOO says it will start rolling out Android 12 betas for a handful of its devices later this year. These include the iQOO 7, iQOO 7 Legend, iQOO Z3, and iQOO Z5. If you own one of these devices, you can expect to receive the Android 12 beta update sometime towards the end of December. However, iQOO 3 users will have to wait until March next year to receive the beta update.

At the moment, iQOO has not announced specific dates for the rollout. We expect the company to share more details towards the end of next month or early in December. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as iQOO starts rolling out the first Android 12 beta release for its devices. Note that iQOO will release the beta update in batches, so you might have to wait a little longer to get it on your phone.

It’s worth noting that iQOO was one of the first OEMs to roll out an Android 12 beta build to one of its devices. Shortly after Google rolled out the first Android 12 beta for Pixel devices in May this year, iQOO announced its Android 12 preview program for the iQOO 7. But, at the time, the company released the beta to a limited number of users. In comparison, the upcoming beta rollout will likely reach a significantly larger number of users.

What iQOO device do you own? Do you plan to install the Android 12 beta update? Let us know in the comments section below.