iQOO shakes up the affordable flagship segment with the new iQOO Neo 6

After launching the iQOO Z6 and Z6 Pro in India late last month, Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO has now launched a new affordable flagship in the region — the iQOO Neo 6. The latest device in iQOO’s steadily growing portfolio features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 SoC, a 120Hz Samsung E4 AMOLED display, an impressive triple camera setup, and 80W wired fast charging support. If you’re on the lookout for an affordable flagship, read on to learn more about the new iQOO Neo 6.

iQOO Neo 6: Specifications

Specification iQOO Neo 6 Build Plastic back

Colors: Dark Nova Cyber Rage

Dimensions & Weight 163 x 76.16 x 8.54mm

190g Display 6.6-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED

2400×1080

120Hz refresh rate

360Hz touch sampling rate

1300nits peak brightness

HDR10+ certification SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 RAM & Storage 8GB RAM + 128GB storage

12GB + 256GB Battery & Charging 4,700mAh

80W wired fast charging support Security In-display fingerprint sensor Rear Camera(s) Primary: 64MP f/1.89, OIS

Ultra-wide: 8MP f/2.2

Macro: 2MP f/2.4 Front Camera(s) 16MP f/2.0 Port(s) USB Type-C Audio Dual stereo speakers

Hi-Res certification Connectivity 5G

4G LTE

Dual-band Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5.2 Software Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12

Two years of Android upgrades

Three years of monthly security updates Other Features X-axis linear motor

36,907mm2 Cascade cooling system

The new iQOO Neo 6 is a 5G-capable device that offers some impressive hardware at a rather affordable price. It packs the Snapdragon 870 chip — a solid option for gaming and other demanding tasks that doesn’t break the bank. The SoC is paired with up to 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a stunning 6.6-inch FHD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED display. The panel offers a peak refresh rate of 120Hz, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, 1300nits of peak brightness, and HDR10+ certification.

The iQOO Neo 6 features a large camera island in the top left corner of the back panel, which loosely resembles the one found on the flagship iQOO 9 series. It houses a 64MP primary shooter with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. Over on the front, the device features a 16MP selfie shooter.

Other noteworthy features include dual stereo speakers, an X-axis linear vibration motor, a 36,907mm2 Cascade cooling system, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfers. Speaking of charging, the iQOO Neo 6 packs a substantial 4,700mAh battery that supports Vivo’s 80W wired FlashCharge technology. iQOO claims that the included 80W charging brick can get the phone from 0-50% in just 12 minutes. For wireless connectivity, the device offers 5G support, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.2.

On the software front, the iQOO Neo 6 runs Vivo’s Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12. It’s worth mentioning that iQOO promises two years of Android upgrades and three years of monthly security updates for the device.

Pricing & Availability

The iQOO Neo 6 is available for purchase in India starting today. Interested buyers can purchase the device through iQOO’s website or Amazon.in. The iQOO Neo 6 comes in two RAM/storage variants, which are priced as follows:

8GB+128GB: ₹29,999 (~$386)

12GB+256GB: ₹33,999 (~$438)

The device comes in two colorways — Dark Nova and Cyber Rage. If you like what you see and would like to purchase the device, you can click on the link below to order one right away. Note that iQOO is currently offering attractive discounts on the device, and you can get your hands on the base model for as low as ₹25,999.