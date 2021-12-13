iQOO Z3 is one of the first phones to receive stable Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12

iQOO has made a name for itself in the Indian market with powerful smartphones at affordable prices. The iQOO 7 Legend is one of the best budget flagships that you can buy and it even makes it to our list of the best smartphones in India. iQOO also tried its hand at midrange smartphones earlier this year and launched the iQOO Z3. It offered compelling specifications under the ₹20,000 price bracket and was a good option for those who wanted a gaming phone on a budget. Apart from solid specs, the mid-range phone from Vivo’s spin-off now has another thing going for it. The iQOO Z3 is one of the first phones to receive Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12.

Twitter user Rahul Singh first spotted the Funtouch OS 12 rollout on their iQOO Z3. The update (build number PD2073BF_EX_A_6.72.7) measures 4GB, which is understandable given that it’s a major Android upgrade. As you’d expect, it packs all the new features Google introduced in Android 12, along with a host of other features and improvements.

As per the official changelog, the update revamps widgets in Funtouch OS by reorganizing the information displayed on each widget. Vivo has also added stickers with different features that allow users to customize them by changing the text and background. You can choose from a variety of colors and styles to make different-looking stickers. Small Windows is another new addition that essentially looks like a revamped multi-window mode that allows you to resize each window.

Some privacy-based features have also been added in the Funtouch OS 12 update, which is nice to see. The option to unlock the device before it can be powered off is a welcome addition. There’s also a new Nano Music Player that brings a universal media widget on your home screen.

If you have an iQOO Z3, the Funtouch OS 12 update based on Android 12 should reach your device soon. It appears to be a phased rollout so, if you haven’t gotten it yet, you will have to wait for a few days for the update to appear on your phone.