iQOO’s latest mid-range smartphone in India offers solid hardware at a great price

Following the launch of the iQOO 7 series in India last month, Vivo’s sub-brand is back with another contender in the form of the iQOO Z3 5G. Originally launched in China in March, the iQOO Z3 is a mid-range smartphone focusing on delivering solid performance at a competitive price.

iQOO Z3: Specifications

Specification iQOO Z3 Dimensions and Weight 163.95mm x 75.30 x 8.5mm

185.5g Display 6.58-inch LCD

Full HD+ (2408 x 1080)

120Hz refresh rate

180Hz touch sampling rate

HDR10 support

DCI-P3 wide color gamut SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G: 1x Kryo 475 (ARM Cortex-A76-based) Prime core @ 2.8GHz 1x Kryo 475 (ARM Cortex-A76-based) Performance core @ 2.2GHz 6x (ARM Cortex-A55-based) Efficiency cores @ 1.8GHz 7nm EUV process

Adreno 620 (15% performance increase vs. Snapdragon 765G) RAM and Storage 6GB/8GB LPDDR4 RAM

128GB/256GB UFS 2.2 flash storage

MicroSD card support Battery & Charging 4,400mAh battery

55W fast charger (inside the box) Rear Camera Primary: 64MP ISOCELL GW3, f/1.8, 0.7µm

Secondary: 8MP f/2.2, ultra-wide-angle

Tertiary: 2MP macro Front Camera 16MP f/2.0 Ports USB Type-C port

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity 4G LTE

Bluetooth 5.1

Type-C port

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) Other features Side-mounted fingerprint reader

5-layer liquid cooling system Software Funtouch OS 11.1 Global based on Android 11

The iQOO Z3 embodies a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD 120Hz panel in a body measuring 164mm x 75.3mm x 8.5 mm. The display offers up to 180Hz touch sampling rate and supports HDR10 content playback. Fueling the device from the inside is the Snapdragon 768G SoC — not the most cutting edge mid-range chip that Qualcomm has to offer but should be plenty powerful for a mid-range device like the iQOO Z3. The phone comes in three memory variants: 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB.

The camera department is handled by a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide cam, and a 2MP macro lens. Powering all these up is a 4,400mAh battery with support for 55W fast charging. The iQOO Z3 also boasts a 5-layer liquid cooling system which the company says can reduce the core temperature of the phone by 10°C. On the software front, the phone comes running Foutouch OS 11.1 Global based on Android 11.

Pricing & Availablity

iQOO Z3 The iQOO Z3 5G offers solid hardware package at a great price. It packs a 120Hz display, Snapdragon 786G, a 5-layer liquid cooling system and a 4,400mAh battery with 55W fast charging support. Buy from Amazon.in

The iQOO Z3 goes on sale starting today from Amazon.in and iQOO.com. It will be available in two colors: Ace Black and Cyber Blue. Pricing for all three variants are as following: