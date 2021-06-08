iQOO’s latest mid-range smartphone in India offers solid hardware at a great price
Following the launch of the iQOO 7 series in India last month, Vivo’s sub-brand is back with another contender in the form of the iQOO Z3 5G. Originally launched in China in March, the iQOO Z3 is a mid-range smartphone focusing on delivering solid performance at a competitive price.
iQOO Z3: Specifications
|Specification
|iQOO Z3
|Dimensions and Weight
|Display
|SoC
|RAM and Storage
|Battery & Charging
|Rear Camera
|Front Camera
|Ports
|Connectivity
|Other features
|Software
The iQOO Z3 embodies a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD 120Hz panel in a body measuring 164mm x 75.3mm x 8.5 mm. The display offers up to 180Hz touch sampling rate and supports HDR10 content playback. Fueling the device from the inside is the Snapdragon 768G SoC — not the most cutting edge mid-range chip that Qualcomm has to offer but should be plenty powerful for a mid-range device like the iQOO Z3. The phone comes in three memory variants: 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB.
The camera department is handled by a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide cam, and a 2MP macro lens. Powering all these up is a 4,400mAh battery with support for 55W fast charging. The iQOO Z3 also boasts a 5-layer liquid cooling system which the company says can reduce the core temperature of the phone by 10°C. On the software front, the phone comes running Foutouch OS 11.1 Global based on Android 11.
Pricing & Availablity
The iQOO Z3 goes on sale starting today from Amazon.in and iQOO.com. It will be available in two colors: Ace Black and Cyber Blue. Pricing for all three variants are as following:
- 6GB + 128GB: ₹19,990
- 8GB + 128GB: ₹20,990
- 8GB + 256GB: ₹22,990