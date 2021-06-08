iQOO’s latest mid-range smartphone in India offers solid hardware at a great price
Following the launch of the iQOO 7 series in India last month, Vivo’s sub-brand is back with another contender in the form of the iQOO Z3 5G. Originally launched in China in March, the iQOO Z3 is a mid-range smartphone focusing on delivering solid performance at a competitive price.

iQOO Z3: Specifications

SpecificationiQOO Z3
Dimensions and Weight
  • 163.95mm x 75.30 x 8.5mm
  • 185.5g
Display
  • 6.58-inch LCD
  • Full HD+ (2408 x 1080)
  • 120Hz refresh rate
  • 180Hz touch sampling rate
  • HDR10 support
  • DCI-P3 wide color gamut
SoC
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G:
    • 1x Kryo 475 (ARM Cortex-A76-based) Prime core @ 2.8GHz
    • 1x Kryo 475 (ARM Cortex-A76-based) Performance core @ 2.2GHz
    • 6x (ARM Cortex-A55-based) Efficiency cores @ 1.8GHz
    • 7nm EUV process
  • Adreno 620 (15% performance increase vs. Snapdragon 765G)
RAM and Storage
  • 6GB/8GB LPDDR4 RAM
  • 128GB/256GB UFS 2.2 flash storage
  • MicroSD card support
Battery & Charging
  • 4,400mAh battery
  • 55W fast charger (inside the box)
Rear Camera
  • Primary: 64MP ISOCELL GW3, f/1.8, 0.7µm
  • Secondary: 8MP f/2.2, ultra-wide-angle
  • Tertiary: 2MP macro
Front Camera
  • 16MP f/2.0
Ports
  • USB Type-C port
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
Connectivity
  • 4G LTE
  • Bluetooth 5.1
  • Type-C port
  • WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz)
Other features
  • Side-mounted fingerprint reader
  • 5-layer liquid cooling system
Software
  • Funtouch OS 11.1 Global based on Android 11

The iQOO Z3 embodies a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD 120Hz panel in a body measuring 164mm x 75.3mm x 8.5 mm. The display offers up to 180Hz touch sampling rate and supports HDR10 content playback. Fueling the device from the inside is the Snapdragon 768G SoC — not the most cutting edge mid-range chip that Qualcomm has to offer but should be plenty powerful for a mid-range device like the iQOO Z3. The phone comes in three memory variants: 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB.

The camera department is handled by a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide cam, and a 2MP macro lens. Powering all these up is a 4,400mAh battery with support for 55W fast charging. The iQOO Z3 also boasts a 5-layer liquid cooling system which the company says can reduce the core temperature of the phone by 10°C. On the software front, the phone comes running Foutouch OS 11.1 Global based on Android 11.

Pricing & Availablity

    iQOO Z3
    The iQOO Z3 5G offers solid hardware package at a great price. It packs a 120Hz display, Snapdragon 786G, a 5-layer liquid cooling system and a 4,400mAh battery with 55W fast charging support.

The iQOO Z3 goes on sale starting today from Amazon.in and iQOO.com. It will be available in two colors: Ace Black and Cyber Blue. Pricing for all three variants are as following:

  • 6GB + 128GB: ₹19,990
  • 8GB + 128GB: ₹20,990
  • 8GB + 256GB: ₹22,990

 

