iQOO’s new mid-range phone offers Snapdragon 778G, UFS 3.1 flash storage, and a 5,000mAh battery

Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO has expanded its smartphone portfolio in India with the launch of the iQOO Z5 5G. The new model succeeds the iQOO Z3 5G that came out in June and packs powerful hardware, including a 120Hz high refresh rate display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, up to 12GB RAM, 44W fast charging, and more. The iQOO Z3 5G, while impressive for its price, didn’t trouble Xiaomi and Realme that much in the mid-range segment. But with an aggressive price and robust hardware, iQOO’s latest mid-range has the potential to be a gamechanger in the ₹20,000-25,000 price band.

iQOO Z5 5G: Specifications

Specification iQOO Z5 5G Dimensions and Weight 164.7 x 76.7 x 8.5 mm

193g Display 6.67-inch LCD FHD+

2400 x 1080

Hole-punch display

120Hz refresh rate

240Hz touch sampling rate

DCI-P3 wide color coverage

HDR10 support SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 4x ARM Cortex-A78 @ 2.4GH 4x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz

Adreno 642L

TSMC’s 6nm process RAM and Storage 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM

128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 flash storage Battery & Charging 5,000mAh battery

44W fast charger (inside the box) Rear Camera Primary: 64MP Quad Pixel f/1.8

Secondary: 8MP f/2.2, 120˚, ultra-wide

Tertiary: 2MP macro Front Camera 16MP f/2.5 Ports USB Type-C port

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity 5G NR

Bluetooth 5.2

Type-C port

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) Other features Side-mounted fingerprint reader

288837mm² vapor chamber

4D Game Vibration with Linear Motor

Dual speakers Software Funtouch OS 12 with Android 11

The iQOO Z5 5G packs a large 6.67-inch LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The star of the show is, of course, the Snapdragon 778G chipset, offering up to 40% faster CPU and GPU performance than its predecessor Snapdragon 768G. The chipset is paired with 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 flash storage.

On the camera side, we have a triple camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide cam, and a 2MP macro lens. Over on the front, there’s a 16MP f/2.5 selfie shooter.

Although the iQOO Z5 5G has a larger 5,000mAh battery than its predecessor (4,400mAh), it comes with a slower 44W fast charger (compared to 55W).

With a large 288837mm² vapor chamber, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 4D Game Vibration with Linear Motor, the phone also claims to deliver a superior gaming experience. Elsewhere, the iQOO Z5 5G comes with dual stereo speakers, a side-mounted fingerprint reader, Bluetooth 5.2, a 3.5mm audio jack, and dual-band Wi-Fi. On the software front, it runs Vivo’s Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 11.

Pricing & Availability

Available in two colors — Mystic Space and Arctic Dawn, the iQOO Z5 5G starts at ₹23,990 for the base 8GB/128GB model and goes up to ₹26,990 for the 12GB/256GB model. It will go on sale from Amazon India starting October 3. Exclusive launch offers include ₹1,500 off on HDFC credit and debit cards, an additional ₹1,500 discount through Amazon Coupon, and a one-time free screen replacement for six months for Amazon Prime members.