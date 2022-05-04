Get a sweet discount on the new iQOO Z6 & Z6 Pro during Amazon’s ongoing Summer Sale
May 4, 2022 1:25am Comment

Get a sweet discount on the new iQOO Z6 & Z6 Pro during Amazon’s ongoing Summer Sale

iQOO recently unveiled two new smartphones in India: the iQOO Z6 44W and iQOO Z6 Pro. Both phones give you a bang for your buck, offering impressive specs at affordable prices. The iQOO Z6 44W is an affordable, budget-friendly offering, while the iQOO Z6 Pro is more premium and caters to the mid-range segment. Both models are now on sale on Amazon India with some exciting launch offers.

iQOO 6 series: Specifications

Specification iQOO Z6 44W iQOO 6 Pro
Dimensions & Weight
  • NA
  • NA
Display
  • 6.44-inch AMOLED
  • FHD+ (2400 x 1080)
  • 60Hz refresh rate
  • 180Hz touch sampling rate
  • DCI-P3 color gamut
  • 6.44-inch AMOLED
  • FHD+
  • 90Hz refresh rate
  • 1300 nits peak brightness
  • HDR10+ support
SoC
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 680:
    • Kryo 265 octa-core CPU (Up to 2.0GHz)
    • 6nm
  • Adreno 610 GPU
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
    • 4x ARM Cortex-A78 @ 2.4GHz
    • 4x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz
  • Adreno 642L
  • 6nm process
RAM & Storage
  • 6GB/6GB/8GB RAM
  • 128GB storage
  • 6GB/8GB/12GB
  • 128GB/256GB
Battery & Charging
  • 5,000mAh battery
  • 44W fast charging support
  • 4,700mAh battery
  • 66W fast charging support
Security In-display fingerprint scanner In-display fingerprint scanner
Rear Camera(s)
  • Primary: 50MP f/1.8
  • Secondary: 2MP f/2.4 macro
  • Tertiary: 2MP f/2.4 depth
  • Primary: 64MP f/1.79
  • Secondary: 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide
  • Tertiary: 2MP f/2.4 macro
Front Camera(s)
  • 16MP f/2.0
  • 16MP f/2.0
Connectivity
  • 4G LTE
  • Dual-band Wi-Fi
  • Bluetooth 5
  • USB Type C
  • 5G NR
  • Wi-Fi 6
  • Bluetooth 5.2
  • USB Type C
Software
  • Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
  • Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

iQOO Z6 44W

    The iQOO Z6 44W packs a 6.44-inch AMOLED FHD+ display, Snapdragon 680 chipset and a large 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

The iQOO Z6 44W sports a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 680 SoC, 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage, a 50MP + 2MP + 2MP camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. It comes equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner and runs Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12 out of the box.

iQOO Z6 44W in blue color

iQOO Z6 Pro

The iQOO Z6 Pro is a premium mid-ranger, packing a 6.44-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset, coupled with 6GB/8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage.

    The iQOO Z6 Pro is a powerful mid-ranger, packing a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipest and a 4,700mAh battery with 66W fast charging.

iQOO Z6 Pro in black colorway

On the back, the phone flaunts a triple camera setup, featuring a 64MP main shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. The iQOO Z6 Pro also packs a VC liquid cooling system that claims to reduce the CPU temperature by 12 degrees. And it also has a Z-axis linear motor for a more immersive haptic feedback in games. Rounding up the spec sheet is a 4,700mAh battery with 66W fast charging support, an in-display fingerprint scanner, Wi-Fi 6 support, Bluetooth 5.2, and 5G connectivity.

iQOO Z6 44W and iQOO Z6 Pro pricing & availability

The iQOO Z6 44W is now available for purchase on Amazon India at an introductory price of ₹13,999. The 6GB/128GB model is priced at ₹15,499, while the 8GB/128GB variant will set you back ₹16,999. To make the deal even sweeter, Amazon is offering a ₹1000 discount coupon which you can apply at the checkout, while ICICI credit card owners can avail an additional ₹1000 discount. The iQOO Z6 Pro, on the other hand, will go on sale at an introductory price of ₹23,999 for the base model and ₹24,999 for the 8GB/128GB model. ICICI credit card owners get a ₹3000 instant discount, while Amazon is offering a ₹1000 discount coupon as well.

Tags iQOOQualcomm Snapdragon 680 4GSnapdragon 778G

About author

Kishan Vyas
Kishan Vyas

A loyal Android user since Android 2.1 Eclair. Direct inquiries to [email protected]

Load Comments