Get a sweet discount on the new iQOO Z6 & Z6 Pro during Amazon’s ongoing Summer Sale

iQOO recently unveiled two new smartphones in India: the iQOO Z6 44W and iQOO Z6 Pro. Both phones give you a bang for your buck, offering impressive specs at affordable prices. The iQOO Z6 44W is an affordable, budget-friendly offering, while the iQOO Z6 Pro is more premium and caters to the mid-range segment. Both models are now on sale on Amazon India with some exciting launch offers.

iQOO 6 series: Specifications

Specification iQOO Z6 44W iQOO 6 Pro Dimensions & Weight NA NA Display 6.44-inch AMOLED

FHD+ (2400 x 1080)

60Hz refresh rate

180Hz touch sampling rate

DCI-P3 color gamut 6.44-inch AMOLED

FHD+

90Hz refresh rate

1300 nits peak brightness

HDR10+ support SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 680: Kryo 265 octa-core CPU (Up to 2.0GHz) 6nm

Adreno 610 GPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 4x ARM Cortex-A78 @ 2.4GHz 4x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz

Adreno 642L

6nm process RAM & Storage 6GB/6GB/8GB RAM

128GB storage 6GB/8GB/12GB

128GB/256GB Battery & Charging 5,000mAh battery

44W fast charging support 4,700mAh battery

66W fast charging support Security In-display fingerprint scanner In-display fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary: 50MP f/1.8

Secondary: 2MP f/2.4 macro

Tertiary: 2MP f/2.4 depth Primary: 64MP f/1.79

Secondary: 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide

Tertiary: 2MP f/2.4 macro Front Camera(s) 16MP f/2.0 16MP f/2.0 Connectivity 4G LTE

Dual-band Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

USB Type C 5G NR

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

USB Type C Software Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12 Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12

iQOO Z6 44W

The iQOO Z6 44W sports a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 680 SoC, 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage, a 50MP + 2MP + 2MP camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. It comes equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner and runs Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12 out of the box.

iQOO Z6 Pro

The iQOO Z6 Pro is a premium mid-ranger, packing a 6.44-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset, coupled with 6GB/8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage.

On the back, the phone flaunts a triple camera setup, featuring a 64MP main shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. The iQOO Z6 Pro also packs a VC liquid cooling system that claims to reduce the CPU temperature by 12 degrees. And it also has a Z-axis linear motor for a more immersive haptic feedback in games. Rounding up the spec sheet is a 4,700mAh battery with 66W fast charging support, an in-display fingerprint scanner, Wi-Fi 6 support, Bluetooth 5.2, and 5G connectivity.

iQOO Z6 44W and iQOO Z6 Pro pricing & availability

The iQOO Z6 44W is now available for purchase on Amazon India at an introductory price of ₹13,999. The 6GB/128GB model is priced at ₹15,499, while the 8GB/128GB variant will set you back ₹16,999. To make the deal even sweeter, Amazon is offering a ₹1000 discount coupon which you can apply at the checkout, while ICICI credit card owners can avail an additional ₹1000 discount. The iQOO Z6 Pro, on the other hand, will go on sale at an introductory price of ₹23,999 for the base model and ₹24,999 for the 8GB/128GB model. ICICI credit card owners get a ₹3000 instant discount, while Amazon is offering a ₹1000 discount coupon as well.