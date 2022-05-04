Get a sweet discount on the new iQOO Z6 & Z6 Pro during Amazon’s ongoing Summer Sale
iQOO recently unveiled two new smartphones in India: the iQOO Z6 44W and iQOO Z6 Pro. Both phones give you a bang for your buck, offering impressive specs at affordable prices. The iQOO Z6 44W is an affordable, budget-friendly offering, while the iQOO Z6 Pro is more premium and caters to the mid-range segment. Both models are now on sale on Amazon India with some exciting launch offers.
iQOO 6 series: Specifications
|Specification
|iQOO Z6 44W
|iQOO 6 Pro
|Dimensions & Weight
|
|
|Display
|
|
|SoC
|
|
|RAM & Storage
|
|
|Battery & Charging
|
|
|Security
|In-display fingerprint scanner
|In-display fingerprint scanner
|Rear Camera(s)
|
|
|Front Camera(s)
|
|
|Connectivity
|
|
|Software
|
|
iQOO Z6 44W
-
The iQOO Z6 44W packs a 6.44-inch AMOLED FHD+ display, Snapdragon 680 chipset and a large 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.
The iQOO Z6 44W sports a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 680 SoC, 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage, a 50MP + 2MP + 2MP camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. It comes equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner and runs Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12 out of the box.
iQOO Z6 Pro
The iQOO Z6 Pro is a premium mid-ranger, packing a 6.44-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset, coupled with 6GB/8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage.
-
The iQOO Z6 Pro is a powerful mid-ranger, packing a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipest and a 4,700mAh battery with 66W fast charging.
On the back, the phone flaunts a triple camera setup, featuring a 64MP main shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. The iQOO Z6 Pro also packs a VC liquid cooling system that claims to reduce the CPU temperature by 12 degrees. And it also has a Z-axis linear motor for a more immersive haptic feedback in games. Rounding up the spec sheet is a 4,700mAh battery with 66W fast charging support, an in-display fingerprint scanner, Wi-Fi 6 support, Bluetooth 5.2, and 5G connectivity.
iQOO Z6 44W and iQOO Z6 Pro pricing & availability
The iQOO Z6 44W is now available for purchase on Amazon India at an introductory price of ₹13,999. The 6GB/128GB model is priced at ₹15,499, while the 8GB/128GB variant will set you back ₹16,999. To make the deal even sweeter, Amazon is offering a ₹1000 discount coupon which you can apply at the checkout, while ICICI credit card owners can avail an additional ₹1000 discount. The iQOO Z6 Pro, on the other hand, will go on sale at an introductory price of ₹23,999 for the base model and ₹24,999 for the 8GB/128GB model. ICICI credit card owners get a ₹3000 instant discount, while Amazon is offering a ₹1000 discount coupon as well.