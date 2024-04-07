Key Takeaways An IRC client can run within UEFI, but it's more of a joke project.

Developer created UEFIRC: IRC client in BIOS without OS, with GUI and internet connection.

While unique, UEFIRC not built for actual use. Better to wait to boot into OS for real chatting.

Remember waiting for the BIOS to finish loading? In the space of a decade or two, we've really sped up how fast a computer can boot up, from staring at endless white text on a black background to arriving at the operating system's login page within seconds. But what if you didn't even have to wait that long to talk to your friends? If you're truly impatient (or insane) enough, someone has created an app that lets you run an IRC client within the UEFI. Why? Not even they really know.

Running an IRC client in the computer BIOS

As spotted by Tom's Hardware, open-source developer Phillip Tennen created what he has dubbed "UEFIRC." It's an IRC client that runs entirely within the BIOS, without the need for an operating system to be loaded first. And it works like a charm, complete with an active internet connection, TrueType fonts, and a full GUI.

While the above video does a good job showing off UEFIRC, you can also check the full write-up on the AxleOS blog. While it's extremely interesting to read about the thought processes that went into UEFIRC, Phillip is just as keen to let everyone know that this app should not be taken seriously:

The IRC client itself, as a client, isn’t that usable because this project is an elaborate joke. I told a friend I was making a joke project, then explained it. She said she wasn’t sure when to laugh. I’m not so sure either.

Still, if we were so pedantic about why we do the things we do, we wouldn't have such amazing displays such as an IRC client running off the BIOS. However, if you want to chat with your friends, it's still probably best to wait those extra few seconds and boot into the operating system instead.