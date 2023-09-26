Time passes quickly in the tech world, and the AMD Ryzen 5000 series is already starting to sound like old news. With the release of the AMD Zen 4-powered Ryzen 7000 series CPUs, AMD has taken a generational leap in CPU technology and architecture. With support for PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 memory among many other things, has the Ryzen 7000 series made its predecessor obsolete? Or does the Zen 3 architecture still have something to offer in 2023?

What did Zen 3 bring?

At the tail end of 2020, AMD announced the new Ryzen 5000 series desktop processors, powered by the Zen 3 architecture. This fresh design brought a massive overhaul to the core tenets of the Ryzen CPU, incorporating ground-breaking features such as an 8-core Complex Design, along with improved IPC as well as performance-per-watt metrics. These changes allowed the AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPUs to compete for the gaming crown at the highest level.

While AMD’s Zen 2 CPUs did give Intel a tough time in the budget segments, the Ryzen 5000 series CPUs took the challenge to the flagship CPUs in Intel’s lineup. Thanks to vastly improved single-threaded performance and lower latency over the outgoing generation, the AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPUs exchanged blows with the flagship Intel CPUs of the time in gaming scenarios. While Zen 2 made AMD Ryzen a definite consideration in the value segment, the Zen 3 CPUs made it a strong contender for the very best that the industry had to offer.

The twist of 3D V-Cache

The AMD Ryzen 5800X, 5900X, and 5950X were the top performers in the industry at the time of their release, and while they are still admirable performers today, they were soon surpassed by another addition to the Ryzen 5000 lineup. AMD launched the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D (and later the Ryzen 5 5600X3D) as part of the new “X3D” line of processors. These CPUs employed a brand-new technology known as 3D V-Cache, which would allow them to regain the top spots in the gaming performance charts.

By stacking cache vertically on the CPU die in three dimensions, AMD was able to pack a substantially larger amount of L3 cache directly onto the CPU substrate. As a result, the 3D V-Cache CPUs had exponentially lower latency and better single-threaded performance, resulting in a massive boost to gaming performance. The Ryzen 5 5800X3D even overtook the flagship Ryzen 9 5950X in gaming, strictly due to its innovative 3D V-Cache implementation. Therefore, AMD’s Ryzen 5000 series CPUs are still very respectable in terms of overall gaming performance at the tail end of 2023.

Current performance levels

As of the time of writing, the performance levels of the AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPUs continue to be quite respectable across the board. These processors have consistently delivered outstanding performance since their launch and have maintained their competitive edge. In particular, they have continued to rank near the top of gaming performance charts, showcasing their prowess in delivering admirable gaming experiences with a variety of GPUs. The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D, equipped with 3D V-Cache, remains one of the fastest gaming processors on the market, even in the presence of AMD Ryzen 7000 and Intel 13th Gen Rocket Lake CPUs.

One of the key strengths of the Ryzen 5000 series CPUs is their excellent single-threaded performance, which is of great benefit to gaming applications. Moreover, these processors have demonstrated admirable efficiency, making them an appealing choice for users who value both performance and power efficiency. In the mid-range category, the AMD Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 CPUs continue to provide superb performance per dollar, making them highly attractive options for a wide range of users, from gamers to light content creators. The AMD Ryzen 5000 series has definitely maintained its status as a strong competitor in the desktop gaming space.

Affordable platform

Upon its release, one of the standout features of the AMD Ryzen 5000 series was its affordability when it came to platform options. This affordable nature was not just limited to the processors themselves but extended to the entire ecosystem surrounding them. One of the key advantages was the wide motherboard compatibility that these processors offered. AMD ensured backward compatibility with the previous-generation 400-series motherboards, allowing users to potentially save money by reusing their existing motherboards if they were upgrading from a Ryzen 3000 series CPU.

Fast forward to today, and the availability of affordable motherboard options such as the B450, B550, X470, X570, and even A-series motherboards has made the Ryzen 5000 series CPUs an attractive choice for budget-conscious consumers. These motherboards cover a range of price points, offering users the flexibility to choose a board that best suits their needs without breaking the bank. Combined with the fact that DDR4 memory is quite inexpensive at the time, especially in contrast to the emerging DDR5 memory, the Ryzen 5000 series CPUs present a superb value for money in terms of the entire platform cost.

Should you buy the AMD Ryzen 5000?

In 2023, the AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPUs continue to make a compelling case for both enthusiasts and budget-conscious consumers alike. With a wide variety of CPU options catering to different budgets and computing purposes, there's something for everyone in this lineup.

The combination of relatively affordable processors, a diverse selection of inexpensive motherboards, and the availability of cost-effective DDR4 memory makes for an excellent overall value proposition. However, it's important to note that one major drawback is the dead-end platform, as there's no future upgrade potential beyond these CPUs.

Nevertheless, if you're in the market for a new gaming rig or a high-performance PC build in 2023, the AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPUs should undoubtedly be on your consideration list, given their strong performance, versatility, and attractive price-to-performance ratio.