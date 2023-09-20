Apple recently introduced the Apple Watch Series 9, its latest high-end smartwatch, featuring a new Apple S9 processor, a brighter screen, and new features like Double Tap. But if you end up getting one, you might be worried about taking it for a swim or into the shower.

Thankfully, the Apple Watch Series 9 is water-resistant, so you shouldn't have to worry about it in most cases. However, there are some exceptions.

The Apple Watch Series 9 is water-resistant up to 50 meters

The biggest thing you need to know is that, for the vast majority of people, the Apple Watch Series 9 is waterproof enough to be taken into a pool or a shower without worrying about it. According to Apple, the Apple Watch Series 9 has water resistance up to 50 meters in depth, and it's also swim proof. If you're swimming in a pool or at a beach, you'll be just fine. The Apple Watch even has an option to blow water out of the speakers once you're out of the water, so everything is in perfect working condition.

However, that limit is important because, unlike the Apple Watch Ultra 2, the Apple Watch Series 9 is not designed for diving. If you're partaking in activities that involve you going deep underwater or high-speed water hitting the watch, there's a risk that it may break through the water resistance of the watch. You should only use it for shallow water activities. Water resistance isn't the same as being waterproof, because there is a limit to that resistance. The rating is only meant to give you some peace of mind, but it usually doesn't mean Apple will cover damages from water if you happen to get them.

Water resistance can degrade

It's also important to note that water resistance isn't permanent. The longer you have your watch, especially if it's subject to changes in temperature and other factors, water resistance tends to wear down. It shouldn't be a problem in the near future, but it's important to keep in mind that water resistance won't last forever.

And since we mentioned changes of temperature, keep in mind that it's also not a good idea to bring the Apple Watch Series 9 to a sauna. Because of the high temperatures and humidity in the air, the watch is likely to break in those conditions. High temperatures can cause water seals to become undone, and humid air can also slip through the cracks more easily than water itself, and that vapor can then condense inside the watch and cause problems.

Exposure to chemicals like shampoos and soaps can also damage the water seals, so if you do wear your Apple Watch in the shower, make sure you rinse it with fresh water to get any leftover residue out of it. The same goes for swimming in salt water.

At the end of the day, if you're casually wearing the Apple Watch Series 9 to the pool or the beach, or if you forget to remove it before taking a shower, you shouldn't have any problems. It's only in more extreme scenarios that we don't recommend wearing it, since there's definitely a risk of damage.

If this has assuaged your concerns about the durability of the Apple Watch Series 9, you can buy it below. You may also want to buy a case for the Apple Watch if you want to be extra safe about keeping it intact.