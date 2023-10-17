While AMD and Intel couldn’t be more different from each other, they at least have one thing in common right now: Both companies are prioritizing DDR5 memory. Their latest CPUs fully support the new platform, and the benefits gained over DDR4 are nothing short of impressive.

However, is DDR4 still viable in 2023? Should everyone switch over to DDR5 kits because DDR4 kits are “obsolete”? The answer to that isn’t quite clear yet, as DDR5 is still maturing as a new platform. Still, there is a strong case to be made for upgrading to the newer generation of memory modules.

Performance

DDR5 RAM modules are nearly identical to their DDR4 counterparts, at least in the physical sense. The real difference lies in the architectural design. DDR4 sticks have a single 64-bit channel, while DDR5 sticks have two independent 32-bit channels. This means that DDR5 has a higher bandwidth and frequencies.

The newer memory platform supports speeds of up to 6400MHz, while DDR4 sticks are slower at up to 3200MHz. Of course, there are a number of faster kits out there for both platforms. Regardless, considering DDR5 is faster, it should automatically get the win right?

Well, not quite. While DDR5 is undoubtedly faster, it is still in its infancy. Games and programs will need some more time in the oven to fully take advantage of those fast speeds. Right now, the performance difference between the two isn’t that big. In games, you’ll hardly notice the difference. In some instances, DDR4 might even be more stable.

The difference is more noticeable in professional programs. If you’re someone whose workload can benefit from higher capacity and higher bandwidth memory, DDR5 is the way to go. But if that description doesn’t fit you, it can be a bit hard to justify the initial cost.

Still, there is a lot of room for improvement here, and as the platform matures, DDR5 will ultimately make DDR4 obsolete.

Compatibility

Another problem with choosing between DDR5 and DDR4 is that you might not even have a choice in the first place. AMD’s AM5 motherboards support only DDR5. If you were thinking about upgrading to a current-gen Ryzen processor, you’d have no option but to get a DDR5 kit.

Intel is slightly more forgiving, for now. All Intel CPUs that use the LGA1700 socket have support for both DDR4 and DDR5. However, if you buy a DDR4 motherboard for current Intel processors, you can’t upgrade to DDR5. To do that, you’ll have to swap out the motherboard for one with DDR5 support.

There are a lot of rumors around Intel’s 14th-gen processors, and no one apart from Intel knows if they’re dropping DDR4 entirely. It’s unlikely since this new launch is more of a “Raptor-Lake refresh,” but we won’t know for sure until all is revealed.

Either way, you are definitely going to get better compatibility with DDR5 in the future. Even mid-range processors like the i5-13400 have a good number of cores, so more bandwidth is always useful. The benefits might not be immediately obvious right now, but it will pay off in the future.

DDR5 pricing is getting better

AMD’s Ryzen 7000-series CPUs received a relatively lukewarm reception at launch. That’s because all those new processors required a new motherboard and DDR5 memory. As such, the platform cost was quite high, and the value just wasn’t there. Thankfully, DDR5 pricing has decreased steadily. The main reason you’d get DDR4 over DDR5 is to save money. Performance-wise, the difference isn’t there yet, so why pay more for slightly better performance? That’s a valid argument, but as pricing has started getting better, DDR5 makes more sense.

If you were to put together a PC with a Core i5-13600K, DDR4 memory, and a good B660 motherboard, it would be cheaper than a Ryzen 7600 build that uses DDR5 memory. However, the price difference is smaller now, and DDR4’s value proposition looks worse as a result. You can still save money now, but just be sure you might regret not spending that extra $30 to $50 in the long run.

DDR4 has limited upgrade potential

DDR4 still makes plenty of sense if you’re planning on buying an older-generation CPU. AMD’s Ryzen 5000 still holds a lot of value, even in 2023. You can put together a very capable gaming PC with a 5600X, DDR4 memory, and a good mid-range graphics card.

However, if you want to buy newer parts for better performance and futureproofing, DDR5 is the clear choice.

If you lock yourself into a DDR4 motherboard right now, you’ll have to swap it out entirely if you want to take advantage of DDR5. There’s no telling when games and programs will start to reap massive benefits from the new platform, so tread carefully.

Futureproofing isn’t important for just gamers either. If you’re a working professional who needs a capable system, it’s unlikely that you’ll waste your time upgrading very often. As such, you should always buy the best equipment that you can right now. Considering DDR5 isn’t the expensive upgrade it was some time ago, it is a safer bet than DDR4.

Should you buy DDR4 memory in 2023?

While DDR5 is the latest and greatest and offers some advantages over DDR4, the older platform still has a place in 2023. DDR5 will eventually become the standard, but DDR4 is still compatible with some newer processors. Performance on DDR4 is solid for most games and applications, provided you get a kit with enough capacity and speed.

For budget-conscious gamers or anyone looking to reuse existing components, DDR4 kits are still viable. A lot of 16GB and 32GB kits are available at affordable prices, and that will be enough for most people.

On the flip side, DDR5 is more efficient, offers better upgrade potential, and slightly better performance. If you’re building a new PC, head over to PCPartPicker and see how DDR5 memory affects your budget. As long as you can afford it in the long run, it’s a viable investment.