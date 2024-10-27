Microsoft recently refreshed the Xbox Series X, and while it comes with multiple improvements to power usage, one thing has been taken away. The new base model Robot White Xbox Series X with 1TB storage is all-digital, so the Blu-ray drive has been removed. Sure, it's $50 lower in price for that, but it's a worrying trend when access to physical media is shrinking fast. To get an optical drive on the Xbox now, you have to pony up for the 2TB version, which costs $600, or buy the older and more power-hungry model while it's still available. With optical drives disappearing on laptops, and PC gaming handhelds all being digital only, it really looks like the end of the road for physical media.

Optical drives are already gone from the PC market

The consoles are just catching up

While you might have anecdotal evidence that gamers prefer their games to be on physical media, the hard sales figures paint a very different story. The Year in Numbers datasheet from GamesIndustry.biz for 2023 shows that, overwhelmingly, gamers on all platforms spend their money on digital versions before any other. The worldwide gaming revenue figures show that 95% of global gaming revenue, $174.5 billion dollars, came from digital game purchases. That's spread out among storefronts like Steam, Xbox Store, PlayStation Store, and Nintendo eShop, as well as mobile storefronts, in-game purchases, and microtransactions.

On PC, only one percent of all game sales were physical copies, which is perhaps unsurprising. Modern PC cases don't often come with space for a 5.25" optical drive, and there are only a few laptops on the market with optical drives. Add in the fact that it's hard enough or near-impossible to play Blu-ray discs on PC thanks to licensing issues, and the death of physical media on PC is almost gone, or certainly relegated to retro PC builds that run old operating systems to play the games of yesteryear without emulation.

Even in the console market, where gamers like buying physical discs because of the thriving second-hand market, only 17% of all sales in 2023 happened in this way. Xbox and PlayStation have offered digital-only consoles alongside the disc-based versions for some time now, but interestingly, data from data analyst firm Circana shows that 51% of all Xbox Series sales were for the Xbox Series X which came with a disc drive, and 82% of PlayStation 5 sales were for the disc-based unit. That's changing currently though, with September 2024 spending on PS5's showing 40% were digital-only units.

There's probably some missing data for context here, like pandemic-era supply chains and if the disc-based version of these consoles were more readily available. Also, for the Xbox Series, at least, the lesser-powered specifications of the Xbox Series S put off some buyers. The overall trend towards digital-only consoles, PCs, and handhelds is clear, though, even without those numbers. The only gaming handhelds with physical media come from Nintendo, who have a long history of cartridge-based games.

We already don't own most of our content

From games to movies, digital content is now license-to-use