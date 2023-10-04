No phone is truly waterproof, but manufacturers like Google have done a lot to make sure their phones stand up to water intrusion as much as possible. The best Google Pixel phones have some level of water resistance with the Pixel 7 series achieving an IP68 rating. Even the mid-range Pixel 7a has an IP67 rating. Luckily for those who are ready to upgrade to the latest Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro, these phones are dust and water-resistant as well.

Is Google Pixel 8 waterproof?

The Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro have been given an IP68 water and dust resistance rating. Like the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, this rating indicates that the phone can be submerged in water for an extended period without suffering damage. Many of the best phones carry an IP68 rating such as the Samsung Galaxy S23 and iPhone 15 are also IP68 rated.

With an IP rating, the first number indicates the device’s resistance to dust intrusion with 6 being the highest number. This means that the Pixel 8 is dust-tight and no debris should be able to make it inside the phone.

The second number, 8, indicates that the phone can withstand continuous immersion in water. This should protect the phone against accidental drops in the bathtub, swimming pool, toilet, or even just getting caught in a rainstorm. While an IP68 rating is higher than IP67, how much higher isn’t always the same as the exact conditions are agreed upon with the manufacturer which should be tougher than IP67 which requires only 1 meter deep for 30 minutes.

The deeper you take your phone without a waterproof case, the more pressure you’re putting on the seals and gaskets protecting the phone’s sensitive components, so diving with your phone isn't a good idea. An IP rating is no guarantee, so if you’re taking your phone around water frequently, it’s a good idea to have a case with a little more protection as an extra layer of defense.

It’s important to remember that chlorine in swimming pools and saltwater in the ocean can damage even IP68-rated phones. Exposed metals, such as the pins in the USB-C port, can become corroded and may stop working, and the adhesive seals can be degraded. Samsung, for example, even recommends soaking and rinsing its phones in clean fresh water after they’ve been in contact with drinks, salt water, or chlorinated water.

If you’re concerned about water getting in and ruining your phone and the Pixel 8 series was on your shortlist, you can rest assured that your phone won’t stop working after a dip in the water, and you won’t be getting any dust under your camera lens either.

