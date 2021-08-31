Is the HP Chromebook x2 11 good for school or college?

The new HP Chromebook x2 11 is one of the most impressive Chrome OS tablets to hit the consumer market in quite some time. Featuring the mobile-focused Snapdragon 7c, up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of storage, this is an impressive device. If you’re in the market for a new Chromebook for school or college, the HP Chromebook x2 11 should be on your shortlist

With a starting price of $599, this might be a bit too expensive for K-12 students. On the other hand, this is absolutely an amazing device for college students that need maximum portability. Let’s talk about three reasons this is the perfect Chrome OS device.

True detachable capability with USI pen

Chromebooks are typically not considered workhorse laptops. Most people think of Chromebooks in a lower class, behind PCs and Macs. With the Chromebook x2 11, that’s absolutely not the case. You get a detachable keyboard included with HP Chromebook x2 11, which means you can use this as a Chromebook or a true Chrome tablet.

The keyboard is also not too bulky, so this device is portable even the the keyboard is attached. In addition, you get a bundled USI pen that magnetically attaches to the HP Chromebook x2 11. If you need to take notes all day, the HP Chromebook x2 11 is definitely good for school.

HP also has a new utility called Quick Drop, basically bringing AirDrop functionality to your Chrome OS device. Students are typically sharing files back and forth on a regular basis, so this could be a game changer when it comes to improving your workflow.

Amazing touchpad and keyboard

Typing out long term papers can take a toll on your fingers and wrist. An uncomfortable keyboard and touchpad are unacceptable on a Chromebook for school. Thankfully, the HP Chromebook x2 11 has a very comfortable detachable keyboard.

While not perfect for use on the lap, the HP Chromebook x2 11 keyboard does have a decent amount of travel, something you don’t expect from a keyboard cover design.

The touchpad on the HP Chromebook x2 11 is quite spacious and also has an impressive tactile response. Again, this isn’t going to compete with traditional clamshell models, but for a true detachable the keyboard and touchpad are both really impressive.

Battery life and enhanced security features

HP claims the Chromebook x2 11 can get up to 12.5 hours of battery life on a single charge. I can tell you this is definitively false, but the battery life is still good. Considering the overall power of the machine, you can likely get 7-8 hours of battery life with the display on 50% brightness and a robust workload.

If you are willing to crank brightness to 30%, you can get to 10 hours screen time with a reduced workload consisting of mainly browsing the web. That should be enough to last you a full school day, or at least several class periods without your charger.

Those that have privacy concerns will love the the built-in fingerprint sensor and webcam privacy shutter on the HP Chromebook x2 11. Both of these features make your Chromebook more secure when using it on campus.

Conclusion

Overall, the new HP Chromebook x2 11 is an excellent choice for college students. Not only does it have the requisite portability, it also boasts a number of premium features you’ll use when not in class. It also weighs barely 2.5 lbs, perfect for carrying from class to class all day. There aren’t many Chromebooks out there that pack this much power into such a light and portable detachable design. This is definitely one of the best Chromebooks HP has ever made.