Is the iPad Pro 2021 Waterproof?

If you’re in the market for a new tablet, you just can’t go wrong with the new iPad Pro. It’s arguably one of the most powerful and refined tablets out there which Apple claims can even replace a full-fledged computer. Whether it does actually stand up to that claim or not is something you can find out in our review of the iPad Pro 2021, but this article is going to address a more specific question – is the iPad Pro waterproof? Can you get away with an accidental spill on your brand new iPad?

Water-resistance on the 2021 iPad Pro 11-inch and iPad Pro 12.9-inch

The simple answer to the question is no. Both the iPad Pro 11-inch and the iPad Pro 12.9-inch are not waterproof, nor are they water-resistant. In fact, no smartphone or tablet is truly waterproof. The term ‘waterproof’ is used very loosely and is a misrepresentation of the ‘IP’ rating that we see on modern smartphones and wearables. Let’s understand the difference between both terminologies and see what they actually mean. We’ll also suggest a few things you can do to protect your iPad Pro from getting water damaged.

Waterproof vs Water Resistance

Now that we have the answer to the main question out of the way, let’s try to find out why the iPad Pro is not waterproof or water-resistant. The two terms are often used interchangeably, which is wrong since they have different meanings. If you’ve been following the smartphone industry closely, you’ll know that smartphones have had water resistance ratings for quite a while now. They are more commonly referred to as an ‘IP’ rating which stands for Ingress Protection.

What does IP rating mean?

The new iPhone 12, for example, has an IP68 rating which means it’s water-resistant when immersed in water for a period of 30 minutes up to a depth of 6 meters. Note that we said water-resistant and waterproof. What this means is that the phone has rubber gaskets or some sort of mechanism to prevent water from entering the device through all possible ingress points like the charging port, speaker grilles, buttons, etc. This doesn’t mean that the phone is waterproof and can survive even if water enters the phone.

Water is the biggest enemy of any electronic circuit, which means if water finds a way to enter the smartphone, the chances of survival are quite low. In fact, Apple, or any other brand for that matter will not honor your warranty if your phone has suffered from water damage. Hence, even if your smartphone is IP68 rated and is water-resistant, it doesn’t mean it’s waterproof. Further, adding IP certification to any device involves extra expenditure which is why a lot of brands tend to skimp on it altogether.

How to protect your iPad Pro 2021 against water damage?

The iPad Pro 2021, both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models don’t have any sort of IP rating so it’s best to keep your iPad Pro away from any sort of liquids. If you’re someone who constantly spills their glass of water or you’re scared of dropping your iPad into the pool, we’d suggest purchasing Apple Care+ along with your iPad since it also includes protection against liquid damage. Alternatively, you can also check out a few cases for the iPad Pro that make it water-resistant and gives you added protection plus peace of mind.

