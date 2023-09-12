Whenever you buy a new phone, it's natural to wonder about things like battery life, connectivity, and more. So, if you're wondering if the iPhone 15 series is water-resistant, we have some good news. All the phones in the iPhone 15 series, including the iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15, are indeed water-resistant, but they are not waterproof. You should still be careful with how you use your iPhones around liquids.

Ever since the iPhone 7, all iPhones have been rated for splash, water, and dust resistance as tested under controlled laboratory conditions. The higher-end iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, meanwhile, have water resistance for a depth of 6 meters for up to 30 minutes. Officially, that meets the IP68 rating under IEC standard 60529. Of course, this is only for fresh water, though. So, if your iPhone comes in contact with water that's been treated with chemicals, your phone might end up damaged. And the dust resistance is only for small particles, like lint or sand.

This rating is similar to what you'll see on the iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus. It's nothing new, really, but it gives you some extra assurance that your phone will be a little safe should you drop it in the water for a short period of time. Or, should you accidentally spill liquid over it. Apple is able to get this rating because the iPhone is quite sealed up. Heat needs to be applied to remove the front and rear screens, for example.

Rest assured, the iPhone 15 series is indeed water-resistant. But you'll have to keep in mind that your phone isn't fully waterproof, and liquid damage is not covered under warranty. Should you want a fully waterproof phone, consider a great iPhone 15 case that can do that for you cover up the ports, and keep the device even more water-tight.