While OneNote has long been a preferred tool for digital note-taking, Joplin has surfaced as a strong open-source competitor, offering advantages in user control, flexibility, and privacy. This compelling alternative boasts a unique combination of functionalities that cater to a wide range of note-taking styles and preferences. But is it an ideal replacement for power OneNote users?

In this post, I will go over the strengths and weaknesses of Joplin, providing a comprehensive analysis to help you determine if it's the right OneNote alternative for your needs.

Related 10 best free productivity tools to supercharge your day Save time and stress with these free productivity tools

Areas where Joplin truly shines over OneNote

Here are some of the top areas where Joplin has a clear advantage over OneNote.

Markdown support

Joplin is quite flexible with the built-in editor. You can either use a WYSIWYG (what you see is what you get) editor with a familiar toolbar at the top, or explore Markdown editing to format your notes using plain text symbols and shortcuts, keeping your focus on the content rather than fiddling with menus and buttons.

It can offer a huge productivity boost, especially for those who write a lot or prefer a distraction-free writing environment. Additionally, because your notes are saved as plain text files, they are remarkably portable and prepared for future use. You can use any other Markdown editor and open your files in no time.

Customization options

Joplin is quite customizable. Like OneNote, it supports a range of keyboard shortcuts and can also switch between a dark and light theme. Joplin has a rich plugin store which offers additional options. You can create your own scripts and plugins using the Extension API or explore third-party ones to unlock more features and theme options for your Joplin setup.

In the example above, I installed a macOS theme for Joplin to give it a modern makeover. The company has categorized plugins into different groups such as Appearance, Productivity, Themes, Integrations, Viewer, Search, Editor, Files, and more. Head to the Joplin Plugin store to find and install them.

End-to-end encryption

Here is where Joplin has an upper hand over OneNote. It supports end-to-end encryption. This means that your notes are encrypted on your device before they're synced to any cloud service. Only you hold the decryption key, ensuring that no one else, not even Joplin's developers or your cloud storage provider, can access your data.

After all, our digital vaults carry sensitive information, and need to remain confidential and secure from prying eyes. OneNote also offers encryption, but it’s not truly end-to-end, as Microsoft still holds the key to decrypt your data.

Cloud storage flexibility

Unlike OneNote, which locks you into OneDrive, Joplin allows you to choose from a wide range of cloud storage providers. Whether you prefer Dropbox, OneDrive, or self-hosting options like Nextcloud, WebDAV, or AWS S3, you have ample options to store and sync your notes across devices.

This gives you complete control over where your data is stored and how it's synced. You can opt for the provider that best suits your privacy preferences, cost considerations, or existing workflow.

Feature-rich

In terms of features, Joplin competes effectively with well-known platforms such as OneNote and Evernote. You can embed images, videos, PDFs, and audio files. Additionally, you can generate math equations and diagrams directly within the app.

Unlike OneNote, Joplin also supports tags to organize your notes effectively. You can even create tasks with reminders to stay on top of your daily to-dos. I’m surprised that Microsoft still hasn’t added reminder support in OneNote.

Major misses from Joplin

I don't want to overly glorify Joplin. It's important to be aware of some of its limitations before deciding to transition from OneNote.

Joplin’s user interface is strictly average. It gets the job done, but the UI design is not at the visual level of OneNote and other modern tools. While there is an option to use a third-party theme from the plugin store (like I did), I would prefer a better out-of-box design.

Lack of AI features

You are up for disappointment if you want to use any kind of AI features to draft, brainstorm ideas, or summarize notes. Microsoft includes Copilot in OneNote, and I would be thrilled to see ChatGPT integrated into Joplin.

Lack of drawing or inking tools can be a dealbreaker for many. OneNote has an extensive collection of drawing tools, including different types of pens, highlighters, pencils, and more, with a wide range of color options. It’s a must-have tool for tablet users. Look elsewhere or stick with your OneNote setup if drawing tools are an essential part of your workflow.

A worthy OneNote contender

Joplin presents a compelling case as a OneNote alternative, particularly for users who prioritize Markdown support, customization, flexibility, and strong security with E2EE. That said, it’s far from perfect. It looks dated, lacks AI features, and lacks drawing tools. If these shortcomings don't deter you, feel free to give it a shot – you may end up finding your new favorite tool for note-taking.

However, if you are determined to get a note-taking tool with AI capabilities, take a look at our detailed listicle to discover the best alternative options.