Ray tracing has been one of the biggest buzzwords for desktop GPUs since 2018, which is when Nvidia brought it to gamers with its Turing GPUs. We're on the verge of the launch of the fourth generation of Nvidia GPUs, so it's a good time to analyze whether ray tracing has transformed PC gaming or not.

Even after 6 years of continuous innovation and developer support, "real" ray tracing is only available to a tiny section of gamers. Moreover, there are only a handful of games where it provides any significant visual impact, and that too with a huge performance overhead. I wish the situation were different, but ray tracing is still not worth it — and this will likely remain true in 2025 as well.

Ray tracing is still prohibitively expensive

You need at least $600 to enter

You might think my "math is not mathing," but hear me out. When ray tracing GPUs first came out, Nvidia faced a lot of flak for hiking up the prices of its RTX 2000 GPUs. Despite prices going down with the RTX 3000 series (if you found a card at MSRP), the RTX 4000 GPUs reverted the market to a point where most people can only afford the RTX 4060 — the lowest-tier current-gen offering.

To truly experience ray tracing at 1440p or 4K resolutions, you need at least an RTX 4070 Super, which costs $600.

You might point out that the RTX 4060 costs only around $300, but I'll argue that to truly experience ray tracing at 1440p or 4K resolutions, you need at least an RTX 4070 Super, which costs $600. This prices out most gamers from experiencing the hyped ray-traced visuals of the latest titles. Even if you're playing at 1080p with an RTX 4060, you'll have to use the lowest settings with DLSS Performance mode to breach 60 FPS (barely) in Alan Wake 2, at which point the exercise is fruitless.

When only a small percentage of users can experience ray tracing in its intended form, the technology is far from being considered mainstream. The RTX 5000 GPUs will only widen this price gap further when they launch early next year.

It's only game-changing in a handful of games

I can count them on one hand